Marian Central girls track and field advances 3 entries to state: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls track and field

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, Marian Central will send three entries to next weekend’s IHSA State Meet at Eastern Illinois in Charleston.

Kaitlyn Remke placed second in the 300 hurdles (49.76 seconds) and Amelia Reiche was second in the long jump (5.11 meters) to advance.

Also qualifying was Marian’s 4x200 relay of Jenna Remke, Kaitlyn Remke, Kalia Parris and Reiche, which was fifth with a qualifying time of 1:51.20.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 7, North Boone 0: At the Class 1A Marengo Regional, the Skyhawks (13-4) coasted to a win over the Vikings in their semifinal. Mackenzie McQuiston scored two goals and added two assists.

Charlie Eastland had two goals and Lauren McQuiston, Devynn Michel and Natalie Oeffling each had one. Sophie Person had three saves in the shutout.

Marian Central 3, Marengo 0: At the Class 1A Marengo Regional, the Hurricanes (10-3-1) shut out the host Indians (3-16-1) behind a two-goal performance from Adriana Wrzos.

Natalee Henkel also scored for Marian and Anna Lingle made four saves. Lizzie Drwila added an assist.

Marian Central will play Marengo for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Harvard 2, IMSA 1 (4-3 penalty kicks): At the Class 2A Kaneland Regional, the Hornets won in penalty kicks 4-3 to keep their season alive. Harvard will face Kaneland at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Olivia Anderson recorded a hat trick as the Tigers (16-2-2, 9-0 FVC) defeated the Wolves (2-12-1, 2-7) in their Fox Valley Conference game and finished the season undefeated at home.

Lizzie Gray had two goals and an assist and Ava Knapp also scored. Addison Cleary posted a shutout in goal.

Baseball

Woodstock 1, Johnsburg 0: At Woodstock, Trevor Cote hit a walk-off RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Cayden Holtzee and send the Blue Streaks (8-18, 6-7) to a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Skyhawks (6-24, 5-10).

Logan Wisner started and struck out six over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks. Cote (2 for 4) pitched to one batter for the win.

Henry Ray started for Johnsburg and allowed three hits in three scoreless innings.

Cary-Grove 5, Dundee-Crown 1: At Cary, Luca Vivaldelli allowed a run in five innings as the Trojans (16-13, 9-9) defeated the Chargers (3-28, 0-18) in an FVC game.

Jacob Duvall was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Ricky Barnes drove in two runs. For D-C, Ryan Pierce had a double and an RBI.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Wade Ozment allowed one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings and struck out five for the Tigers (12-14, 9-9) in their FVC win over the Whip-Purs (20-10, 10-8).

Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Sean Kempf had a homer and two RBIs.

For Hampshire, Calen Scheider went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Jacobs 8, Crystal Lake South 7: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (19-11, 9-9) got past the Gators (15-12, 8-10) in their FVC game, getting a walk-off single from Nate Gerritsen to score Brady Forkin.

Paulie Rudolph had a home run and three RBIs for Jacobs, Gerritsen finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Gage Martin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Kayden Wagenaar picked up the win, allowing five runs (zero earned) in three innings with three strikeouts.

CJ Regillio was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, two runs scored and three RBIs for South. Liam Sullivan hit a homer and scored twice.

McHenry 13, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Payton Sensabaugh was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors (23-7, 12-6) in an FVC victory over the Wolves (15-15, 6-12).

Jack Stecker, Owen Micklinghoff and Kaden Wasniewski each had two RBIs. Kyle Maness added four hits and an RBI, and Ryan Nagel was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and drove in one.

Gabe Winkelman and Gabe Porter both had two hits for Prairie Ridge.

Richmond-Burton 18, Wilmot (Wis.) 8: At Richmond, Ray Hannemann was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs in the Rockets’ nonconference win.

Aiden Wicinski was 3 for 4 with five runs scored and an RBI, Dylan Radke and Ryan Scholberg both had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI, and Aidan Freihage drove in two runs.

Wicinski earned the win for R-B (19-10) allowing five runs in five innings and striking out four.

Alden-Hebron 6, South Beloit 5: At South Beloit, the Giants (7-9, 6-5) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to come back and beat the Sobos in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Riley Prentice was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Ben Vole had a triple and two runs and Wyatt Armbrust scored twice and drove in one.

Hoyt Miles earned the win, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Spencer Zaccone pitched one inning with three strikeouts for the save.

St. Edward 11, Marian Central 7: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (8-18, 0-11) fell to the Green Wave in Chicagoland Christian Conference action.

Braedon Todd (two RBIs), Michael Bubala (two RBIs) and Owen Neuzil each hit home runs for Marian. TJ Cutrona was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Softball

Crystal Lake South 20-6, Jacobs 10-10: At Crystal Lake, the Gators and Eagles split their pair of FVC games. Stephanie Lesniewski (three RBIs), Dana Skorich (five RBIs) and Riley Travis (four RBIs) each homered in the first game for South, which was the completion of the teams’ suspended game from April 18.

In the second game, Jianna Tanada and Sam Wines (2 for 4) both had a double and two RBIs for Jacobs (5-24, 2-16). Vanessa Minasola was 3 for 3 and scored three runs. Addie St. Leger picked up the win, allowing one earned run in six innings.

Lesniewski (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Travis (three RBIs) both had homers for South (3-26, 1-17) in Game 2. Skorich allowed four earned runs in seven innings, striking out five.

South Beloit 23, Alden-Hebron 8: At South Beloit, the Giants (2-8, 2-4) fell to the Sobos in their NAC game. Jessica Webber was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Hannah Reiter was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and one RBI. Emma Miller drove in two runs and Marissa Johnson added a double.

Richmond-Burton 16, St. Edward 1 (4 inn.): At Richmond, Emerson Herrick (2 for 4, double) and Lilly Kwapniewski (3 for 3) both knocked in four runs for the Rockets (22-10) in a nonconference win.

Ellie Smith (3 for 3) and Madison Kunzer both had two RBIs. Kunzer had a triple and pitched three innings with five strikeouts.

Johnsburg 12, Harvard 9: At Johnsburg, Sarah Nethaway hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to lead the Skyhawks (13-15, 5-8) past the Hornets (11-12, 8-6) in their KRC game.

Kayla Riener was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI, Kimmy Whitlock was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Joree Tibbs knocked in two runs.

Emilee Bush (2 for 4) hit a home run and had three RBIs for Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, and Ytzel Lopez had a double and two RBIs.

Marengo 12, Woodstock 1: At Marengo, Mia Feidt (1 for 3, double) drove in three runs and Lilly Kunzer (2 for 3, home run), Marissa Young (2 for 4, double) and Kylee Jensen (2 for 3, double) had two RBIs apiece for the Indians (25-6, 13-1) in a KRC win over the Blue Streaks (1-22-1, 0-12).

Gabby Gieseke and Gabby Christopher each had three hits for Marengo. Tipper Axelson was 2 for 2 with a solo homer for Woodstock.

Bishop McNamara 6, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (12-11, 6-3) dropped their CCC game to the Fightin’ Irish.

Holly Garrelts was 3 for 3 with a double. Christine Chmiel struck out 16 batters in the loss, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits.

Wauconda 7, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Wauconda, Ella Arana hit a solo home run for the Tigers (18-8) in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. Makayla Malone took the loss, allowing two earned runs in seven innings with six strikeouts.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 14, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, the Tigers (14-3, 6-0) cruised to an FVC win against the Rockets (1-9, 1-6).