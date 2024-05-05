Prairie Ridge wins title at CL Central Boys Tennis Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central Invitational: Prairie Ridge won two of the three doubles divisions to finish with 41 points and edge out Batavia (40) for the team title in the eight-team tournament.

Cole Palese and Tim Jones won at No. 1 doubles and Mason Bartmess and Eli Loeding won at No. 3. The Wolves’ Jacob Kim was second at No. 1 singles and Evan Seegert and Rory Senese were second at No. 2 doubles.

Cary-Grove took third with 34 points and the host Tigers tied for fourth with St. Francis at 27.

C-G was led by third-place finishes from Noah Marrano and Nate Deal at No. 1 doubles, Derek Passaglia and Ryan Dixon at No. 2 doubles and Jack Karlovsky at No. 2 singles.

Central’s Eli Irwin was second at No. 2 singles and Avnish Khandeshi and Conor Naughton were third at No. 3 doubles.

Softball

Huntley 7, Joliet West 2: At the Marengo Invite, Lyla Ginczycki (2 for 3) hit a home run with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders. Ajai Bonner (two RBIs), Meghan Ryan, Ava McFadden and Christina Smith (RBI) added two hits apiece.

Gretchen Huber picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits in a complete game. She struck out seven.

Huntley 12, St. Charles East 2: At Marengo, Ryan (2 for 3, two runs, three RBIs), Bonner (two runs, RBI) and Sadie Svendsen (four RBIs) each hit home runs for the Raiders (23-6) in their win over the Saints.

Keely Fewell scattered five hits over six innings for the win. She allowed two runs with three strikeouts.

Marengo 8, St. Charles East 7: At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer hit her 11th homer and Emily White added her seventh as the Indians (21-6) held on for a win against the Saints.

White and Kunzer both had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Gabby Gieseke went 3 for 3 and drove in a run and Marissa Young was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Joliet West 4, Richmond-Burton 1: At Marengo, the Rockets were held to four hits in a loss to the Tigers. Adriana Portera had two stolen bases and scored R-B’s lone run.

Cary-Grove 12, St. Charles East 7: At Marengo, Becca Weaver (double, two runs, RBI), Maddie Crick (double, two runs, two RBIs) and Addy Green (two RBIs) had three hits apiece in the Trojans’ win against the Saints.

Green picked up the win, allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Cary-Grove 9, Richmond-Burton 7: At Marengo, Crick (2 for 3) set her team’s single-season home run record with her eighth homer and drove in four runs to lead the Trojans (10-16) past the Rockets (21-8).

Holly Streit (2 for 4) hit two hit homers with three RBIs and two runs scored for C-G. Emerson Herrick (two RBIs) and Gabby Hird (2 for 3, two RBIs) had homers for R-B.

Madison Kunzer added two RBIs in the loss. Rebecca Lanz was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI.

Dundee-Crown 11, Harvard 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (14-13) scored eight runs in the fourth to pull away from the Hornets (9-11) in their nonconference game.

Alyssa Gale was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Casi Attapit drove in two, and McKayla Anderson had a double and three runs scored. Brianna Hamblen had a double, two runs and one RBI.

Anderson struck out 10 in five innings, allowing an unearned run, for the win. Emilee Bush had a triple and Brianna Scott added a double for Harvard.

Crystal Lake Central 15, St. Viator 3 (6 inn.): At Arlington Heights, Liv Shaw earned the win in the circle and had a big day at the plate to lead the Tigers (16-6) past the Lions in nonconference action.

Shaw went 4 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs. She allowed two earned runs in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Oli Victorine was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Makayla Malone scored three times, and Adi Waliullah added two runs and two RBIs.

Burlington Central 12, Stillman Valley 1 (5 inn.): At Hononegah, Anna Sanders (2 for 4) hit a grand slam to drive in four runs for the Rockets in a nonconference win against the Cardinals.

Danielle Durckel had a triple and three RBIs, Olivia Sutton scored twice and drove in a run, and Kendall Glonek and Antonina Garcia each scored twice.

Zoe Hornsby tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Emmerson Falk allowed a run in two innings.

Hononegah, 15, Burlington Central 10: At Hononegah, Kayla Covey was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs in a nonconconference loss for the Rockets (14-15).

Glonek went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Woodstock 11-7, Crystal Lake South 9-10: At Crystal Lake, Tipper Axelson was 4 for 5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBIs as the Blue Streaks (1-22-1) earned their first win of the season in Game 1 of a nonconference doubleheader.

Cali Dankmeyer drove in two runs for Woodstock and Jade Sanders had a double and scored three runs. Annabelle Groves had two hits and an RBI. For South (2-23), Stephanie Lesniewski was 4 for 4 with four runs scored. Dana Skorich (2 for 4) had a double and three RBIs.

In Game 2, Lesniewki had a homer and two RBIs and Riley Travis had a triple and one RBI. Mallory Glover added two RBIs.

For Woodstock, Axelson hit a solo homer and drove in two runs. Sanders was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Groves drove in two runs.

Lake Zurich 11-22, Jacobs 9-11: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (4-21) dropped both games of their nonconference doubleheader to the Bears.

Clare Piazza had two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs in Game 1. Molly Hoch (3 for 4) had a homer and drove in two runs.

In the second game, Hoch (4 for 4) hit another homer and had five RBIs. Piazza was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, and Talia Di Silvio had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Huntley 3, Hononegah 1: At Hononegah, the Red Raiders (12-4-3) fell behind 1-0 in the fourth minute but scored three straight goals to pick up a nonconference victory.

Ava Trudeau, Maddie Cummings and Maddie Rumachik all scored for Huntley. Brooke Maxedon, Bella Fusco and Gabby Farraj added assists.

Maddie Lackovic had two saves on three shots on goal in the first half and Ashlyn Grabs made four saves in the second.

Dundee-Crown 2, Guilford 1: At Carpentersville, Emilia Arias had a goal and an assist for the Chargers in their nonconference win.

Rylie Mensik also scored, and Araceli Mendez had an assist. Ashley McAtee made five saves for D-C (9-5-3).

Baseball

Woodstock 4, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Woodstock, Max Haggerty drove in a run with a single and Blake Dankemeyer knocked one in with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning as the Blue Streaks (8-15) defeated the Cogs in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Devin Haggerty threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, for the win. Four Woodstock pitchers combined to allow seven hits and one earned run.

Marengo 13, Belvidere 0 (5 inn.): At Belvidere, Michael Kirchhoff doubled, homered and drove in six runs as the Indians (20-8) beat the Bucs in nonconference play.

David Lopez was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Quinn Lechner drove in two runs and scored three. Cody Stallings was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Robert Heuser threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for the win.

Nazareth 14, Prairie Ridge 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (15-12) lost to the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Roadrunners (28-0) in a nonconference game.

Burlington Central 6, Chicago Hope 2: At Burlington, Vance Peterson struck out seven batters over six innings with no earned runs as the Rockets (16-8) beat the Eagles in nonconference action.

Michael Person was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Central. Jake Johnson and Mason Rosborough each had an RBI.

Huntley 15, Boylan 3: At Rockford, AJ Putty, Travis Dudycha and Alex Behles each knocked in two runs as the Red Raiders (22-3) beat the Titans in their nonconference game.

Putty was 3 for 4, Ryan Dabe was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Kyle Larson was 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Hampshire 12, Conant 1 (5 inn.): At Hoffman Estates, Jaryd Vence drove in five runs with a homer and double as the Whip-Purs beat the Cougars in nonconference play.

Wilson Wemhoff was 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. He also threw five innings, striking out eight. His last seven outs came on strikeouts.

Hampshire 10, Westminster Christian 0: At Elgin, Ari Fivelson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs as the Whips (20-6) beat the Warriors in a nonconference game.

Luke Mejdrich threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Wemhoff and Nate Kolder each had an RBI.

Cary-Grove 8, Lake Forest 2: At Cary, Ricky Barnes was 3 for 3 and scored two runs as the Trojans (13-12) defeated the Scouts in nonconference action.

Peyton Seaburg drove in two runs and Charlie Taczy was 2 for 2 with two runs. PJ Weaver and Hayden Dieschbourg each had an RBI.

Jacob Duvall, Preston Walsh and Keenan Krysh each struck out three hitters and combined to allow one earned run.

St. Patrick 12, Crystal Lake South 6: At Chicago, Dayton Murphy was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a homer and two stolen bases as the Gators (13-11) lost to the Shamrocks in nonconference play.

Xander Shevchenko doubled and had an RBI and Nolan Dabrowski knocked in two runs.

Crystal Lake South 11, Chicago U-High 0 (5 inn.): At Chicago, Carson Trivellini, James Carlson and Michael Silvius all drove in two runs as the Gators beat the Maroons.

Nick Stowasser struck out nine batters in five innings and allowed onlyh one hit. Christian Alther was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Sycamore 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Ethan Wolf was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Tigers (9-14) fell to the Spartans in a nonconference game.

Connor Gibour drove in a run and Sean Kempf was 2 for 3.

West Aurora 6, Dundee-Crown 4: At Carpentersville, Jared Russell had a single and RBI for the Chargers (3-25) in their nonconference loss to the Blackhawks.

Elk Grove 7, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, Brandon Koth drove in two runs as the Golden Eagles (17-9) lost a nonconference game to the Grenadiers.

Gage Martin was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Paulie Rudolph was 2 for 4.

Richmond-Burton 2, Stillman Valley 1: At Richmond, Aiden Wicinski allowed five hits and fanned four for a complete-game victory as the Rockets (17-9) defeated the Cardinals in a nonconference game.

Wicinski and Ryan Junge each drove in a run.

North Boone 15, Harvard 8: At Harvard, Eltan Powles was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Evan Martin drove in two runs for the Hornets (6-18) in their nonconference loss to the Vikings.

Elijah Binz also knocked in a run for Harvard.

Girls track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Marian Central’s Amelia Reiche took second in long jump and fourth in the 100 meters to lead the Hurricanes to sixth place in the 14-team meet with 39 points.

Reiche also ran in the second-place 4x200 relay with Jenna Remke, Kaitlyn Remke and Kalia Parris. That same foursome took fourth in the 4x100 relay.

Kaitlin Remke took fourth in the 300 low hurdles.

Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz won the 400 and took third in the 400. Harvard’s Grace Latterell was fourth in pole vault and Jaden Timblin was fifth in the high jump.

Boys track and field

Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Woodstock’s Nolan Van Hoorn won the 100, took fourth in the long jump and ran on the winning 4x100 relay as the Blue Streaks won the 14-team meet with 139 points.

Van Hoorn, Charlie Gilmore, Jonathan Gomez and Dominic Vogel won the 4x100.

Woodstock’s Aryan Patel won the 800 and ran a leg on the Streaks’ winning 4x800 relay with his twin brother Ishan and Cohen and Ellery Shutt.

Tyler Moon (shot put) and Jakob Crown (3,200) also had wins for the Streaks. Ellery Shutt was second in the 1,600 and Charlie Baker was third.

Ty Steponaitis was second in the triple jump, Milo McLeer (3,200) and Gilmore (high jump) took thirds. The Streaks’ 4x400 relay of Cohen Shutt, Sam Tafoya and the Patels took second, and the 4x200 team of Gilmore, Vogel, Caden Thompson and Charlie Walrod took third.

Colton Medley was third in the 110 high hurdles and Jason Trojan (300 intermediate hurdles), Bode Pedersen (shot put) and Edgar Arana (pole vault) took fifths.

Harvard’s Bernard Bahnsen took second in the 110 high hurdles and was third in the triple jump. Marian Central’s Andrew Dovidio ws fourth in triple jump.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 13, Carmel 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (13-3) defeated the Corsairs in nonconference play.

Benet 12, Crystal Lake Central co-op 4: At Lisle, Anna Starr had two goals and Fiona Lemke and Colleen Dunlea each had a goal as the Tigers lost to the Redwings.