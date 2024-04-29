Girls volleyball: Woodstock junior Julia Laidig commits to Southern Illinois

Julia Laidig stepped into an unfamiliar role during the fall for Woodstock.

The Blue Streaks junior, who plays libero for her club team at VC United in Loves Park, was asked by Woodstock coach Jimmy Neill to be the team’s starting setter.

Neill felt that Woodstock had the pieces, including 6-foot-1 outside hitter Hallie Steponaitis, to make a run in the Kishwaukee River Conference, despite only three players with club experience.

After some initial shock, Laidig looked at the switch as a good thing.

She was able to add new skills to her résumé while also helping the Streaks chase a historic season.

Not only did Laidig find comfort over time as Woodstock’s starting setter, she went on to set the school’s single-season record with 634 assists, along with 51 kills, 59 aces and 163 digs, and earned Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention.

Laidig’s versatility stood out to Southern Illinois coach Ed Allen and his assistants. On April 22, Laidig announced her commitment to the NCAA Division I Salukis. She last visited the Carbondale school during Woodstock’s spring break.

“They liked that I could do a lot more than just pass,” Laidig said. “I knew that was my best option, and in the end it really helped my IQ level. I knew I could do it. It took a lot of hard work and support from my teammates and hitters, especially a D-I hitter like Hallie.”

Julia Laidig, Woodstock (Photo provided by Woodstock High School)

Woodstock had a breakthrough season, taking second to Richmond-Burton in the KRC with a 12-2 record, going 26-11 overall and defeating Crystal Lake South to win its first regional title since 2006.

Woodstock’s season ended with a 25-21, 22-25, 28-26 loss to Prairie Ridge in one of McHenry County’s most memorable matches of the season. The Streaks held match point at 26-25 in the third set but were unable to put away the Wolves.

“Looking back on it, it was like, ‘Wow, we actually did that,’ ” Laidig said. “I did not expect anything like that going into the year. We were truly there to play for the girl next to us. It was never about how we we were doing or what somebody did wrong. We just played for each other.

“[Neill] pushed us every day because he knew what we could do. We fought to the very end. It was a great season.”

Laidig got introduced to volleyball by her mom, who coached at Northwood Middle School in Woodstock. Julia knew early on that volleyball was something she wanted to pursue.

“I would always be at her practices and I loved it,” she said. “I played a little bit of soccer until I was probably about 9 or 10, but I knew I wanted to give all my time to volleyball. I like playing with girls who want the same thing as me. I’m positive with everyone, I like talking with everyone.”

Laidig had a few growing pains adjusting to a new position, but the support of her teammates went a long way.

Steponaitis, the 2023 Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year, had one of the best seasons in McHenry County history, recording 565 kills, which ranked as the 15th most in state history. She’ll play next year at D-I Jacksonville University in Florida.

“I wasn’t scared, but I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going be a lot different,’ especially doing it at the varsity level,” Laidig said. “[Steponaitis] made me look pretty good out there. I’m not a bad setter but I didn’t have the same set every time like a lot of players with more experience.

“She got there most of the time and she got crazy kills. She never complained. She was awesome to have on the court. She helped me feel comfortable and get the school record for assists.”

One match that signaled the Streaks were no fluke was when they defeated crosstown rival Woodstock North at North. In that match, Laidig made three big blocks in the second set to help seal the win.

“Those three big blocks were unbelievable,” Neill said after the match. “She sets because she’s an unselfish player. She does what we need, she steps up and she just does it.”

Looking back, Laidig was happy she took on the challenge.

“Being open to change pretty much is the best way to do it,” Laidig said. “If I was feeling down about it, I don’t think I’d be as successful as I was.”

Laidig does not know what position she’ll play next year in high school. In college, she’s looking forward to an even bigger challenge.

“I want to push myself. I know I’m going to have to work super hard to get playing time,” Laidig said. “In college we’re all there for one goal. We all want to be the best player we can be. I think that will push me even harder and make me an even better player.”