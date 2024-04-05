Huntley man who was linked to large drug bust pleads guilty to lesser charge of possessing LSD, gets probation

A Huntley man, initially suspected to be tied to a drug and money-laundering scheme, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing LSD, and was sentenced to two years probation.

Michael W. Krawczyk, 33, entered a guilty plea to one count of possessing 15 to 200 grams of LSD, a Class 1 felony, according to a sentencing order in the McHenry County court.

He originally was charged in 2022 with a more serious possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 parts of LSD, Class X felony, which carries a prison term of six to 30 years. Probation is not an option for a Class X felony.

He also had been accused of possessing alprazolam; less than 50 grams each of the hallucinogen psilocybin and diazepam, a muscle relaxant; and less than 200 grams of amphetamine, according to the indictment.

Judge Michael Gerhardt ordered Krawczyk to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow any recommendations and submit to random tests.

Gerhardt also noted Krawczyk has no prior criminal history, his conduct neither caused nor threatened serious physical harm to another person, his character and attitude indicates he will comply with his probation and not commit another crime, the order said. Krawczyk’s attorney declined to comment on the case.

The drugs were found as part of an ongoing marijuana trafficking and money laundering investigation being conducted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, according to a motion filed after his arrest by prosectors asking the judge require Krawczyk to prove the source of any bond funds.

The drugs for which he was indicted were allegedly found in Krawczyk’s bedroom during a police search, according to the motion. Police initially suspected him of “helping other individuals launder large amounts of” cash in the county and throughout the state, prosecutors said in the motion. However, after further investigation, Krawczyk was not charged with money laundering or trafficking tied to the larger investigation, according to court records.

The 2022 bust was described by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office as possibly the “largest drug bust” in McHenry County. Krawczyk and three other men were named multiple times in 30 pages of verified complaints seeking forfeiture of multiple vehicles, houses and $1 million in cash, and he was listed as one of two men living in a home in Huntley that is part of the state’s forfeiture list.

The three other men charged in the larger case are Matthew Lilla, 37, of Chicago; Michael A. Ferrante, 33, also listed as living in the Huntley home with Krawczyk; and Mark R. Bennett Jr., 32, of Lake in the Hills. Those cases are still pending, court records show.

Lilla is accused of “orchestrating” drug deals, using multiple associates driving large transit vans to various locations throughout the country to illegally bring “large amounts” of marijuana into the state and dealing other narcotics, according to the complaints.