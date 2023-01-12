Huntley man accused of possessing LSD, diazepam, psilocybin, alprazolam, amphetamine

A 32-year-old Huntley man, originally under investigation for potential ties to marijuana trafficking and money laundering, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations he possessed large amounts of LSD and other drugs, court records show.

Michael W. Krawczyk, of the 11600 block of the Hawthorne Way, is charged with possession with intent to deliver 15 to 200 parts of LSD, Class X felony, as well as possession of the LSD; alprazolam; less than 50 grams each of the hallucinogen psilocybin and diazepam, a muscle relaxant; and less than 200 grams of amphetamine, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the most serious Class X felony, Krawczyk faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines, McHenry County Judge James Cowlin said during his arraignment.

The drugs were found as part of an ongoing marijuana trafficking and money laundering investigation being conducted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, according to a motion filed by prosectors asking the judge to require Krawczyk prove the source of any bond funds.

The drugs for which he has been indicted were allegedly found in Krawczyk’s bedroom during a police search, according to the motion. Police suspect him of “helping other individuals launder large amounts of” cash in the county and throughout the state, prosecutors said in the motion.

Krawczyk has not been charged with money laundering or trafficking. Prosecutors declined to comment on whether charges were being considered.

He was arrested on a $500,000 warrant on Oct. 28. His bond was reduced to $150,000 and on Nov. 3, he posted the required 10% and was released from the McHenry County jail.

Attempts to reach his attorney were not immediately successful.

Krawczyk is due back in court March 1.