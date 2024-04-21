Marian Central’s Colin Kowalsky fires gem: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Marian Central 2, Grayslake Central 1: At Grayslake, pitcher Colin Kowalsky threw 88 pitches for a complete-game victory as the Hurricanes (5-12) edged the Rams in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Kowalsky allowed eight hits and struck out five, while walking none.

Marian scored twice in the fourth inning. Braedon Todd reached on an error, Adam Wrzos singled and Brodee Vermette and Kowalsky each brought in a run with a groundout.

Johnsburg 8-4, Plano 0-5: At Johnsburg, for the second Saturday in a row, Evan Pohl threw a gem for the Skyhawks (3-16, 2-8) as they split with the Reapers (13-7, 9-2) in their Kishwaukee River Conference doubleheader.

Pohl threw a one-hit shutout and struck out three.

Riley Johnson was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Brady Fisher was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Richmond-Burton 8-10, Woodstock North 5-8: At Woodstock, Aiden Wicinski drove in seven runs for the day and earned one win and one save as the Rockets (15-6, 6-4) swept the Thunder (4-11, 4-5) in their KRC doubleheader.

Wicinski knocked in two runs in the opener and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning for the save. He was 3 for 4 with five RBIs in the second game and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the win.

R-B scored three in the bottom of the sixth to win the second game.

Dylan Radke was 3 for 4 with three runs in the opener for R-B, and Joseph Larsen was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Larsen was 2 for 3 with an RBI and four runs in the second game, while Ryan Junge drove in three runs.

Shane Buening drove in four runs in the doubleheader for the Thunder. Aiden Sofie was 3 or 4 in the second game and had two RBIs for the day. Jack Wollpert was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Burlington Central 9, Highland Park 4: At Burlington, the Rockets (12-5) rallied for three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for the nonconference victory over the Giants.

It was Central’s fifth consecutive victory.

Brady Gilroy and AJ Payton each drove in three runs for the Rockets. Michael Person was 3 for 4 and Connor Finn homered.

Nico Sherry struck out two batters over the final 1 1/3 innings for the save.

Cary-Grove 10, Harvest Christian 9: At Cary, the Trojans (9-9) came back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Lions in nonconference action.

Hayden Dieschbourg was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for C-G. Jacob Steele was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Charlie Taczy was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Dieschbourg singled to lead off the seventh and reached third. Keenan Krysh reached on an error that scored Dieschbourg to tie the score at 9-9.

Charlie Ciske courtesy ran for Krysh and Taczy singled, moving Ciske to third. Brock Iverson’s fly ball was dropped to score Ciske with the winning run.

Wauconda 6, Hampshire 3: At Wauconda, Wilson Wemhoff was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as the Whip-Purs (12-4) lost to the Bulldogs in nonconference play.

Jack Perrone went 3 for 3 for Hampshire.

Hersey 11, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Jacob Guyon and Blake Green had the only two hits for the Chargers (3-18) in their nonconference loss to the Huskies.

Lake Forest 12, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Lake Forest, Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Tigers (7-9) in their loss to the Scouts.

Grayslake North 13, Crystal Lake South 10: At Crystal Lake, Xander Shevchenko was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Gators (9-7) fell to the Knights in a nonconference game.

Yandel Ramirez and Liam Sullivan each had two hits and an RBI, and Dayton Murphy was 2 for 4. James Carlson knocked in two runs for South.

Huntley 11, Carmel 1 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Ryan Dabe, Haiden Janke and Jason Wolter all drove in two runs as the Red Raiders (17-1) beat the Corsairs for their ninth straight win.

Wolter was 3 for 3 and Janke was 2 for 2 with three runs.

Jacobs 12, Palatine 4: At Palatine, Matt Scardina was 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Golden Eagles (12-4) beat the Pirates in their nonconference game.

Brandon Koth knocked in three runs and Andrew Deegan was 2 for 5 with an RBI and Mark Takasaki homered. Luke Gormsen was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Harvard 10, Waukegan 3: At Harvard, Ryan Bennett drove in three runs as the Hornets (5-13) beat the Bulldogs to halt an 11-game skid in their nonconference matchup.

Gio Esquivel was 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI and Landon Crone was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Evan Martin threw four scoreless innings to start, with five strikeouts, one walk and no hits.

McHenry 10, Grant 8: At Fox Lake, Kaden Wasniewski continued his hitting tear with a 3-for-4 game and four RBIs as the Warriors (15-4) beat the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.

Owen Micklinghoff drove in three runs and Ryan Nagel knocked in two.

Donovan Christman threw 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one earned run allowed in relief. Nagel got the final two outs for the save after the Bulldogs scored three runs to narrow the gap.

Prairie Ridge 5, Deerfield 4: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (10-8) took advantage of four hit batsmen in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win over the Warriors in their nonconference game.

Matt Smith and Connor Innis were hit by pitches before Riley Golden got the only hit of the inning. Brennan Coyle and Gabe Winkelman both picked up RBIs on hit-by-pitches and Karson Stiefer’s hit a bases-loaded ground ball and reached on an error to score Golden and end the game.

Freshman Owen Satterlee threw a scoreless seventh inning for the win.

Softball

Richmond-Burton 22-14, Crystal Lake South 3-9: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (15-5) swept the nonconference doubleheader against the Gators (1-15), posting 12 extra-base hits in a Game 1 win.

Madison Kunzer (3 for 4) homered with six RBIs, Rebecca Lanz (4 for 5) tripled with three RBIs, and Gabby Hird (4 for 4) added two doubles and two RBIs. Hailey Holtz tallied two doubles and three runs, Adriana Portera had two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs, and Sydney Hird (3 for 5) added a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs.

Kunzer earned a win in Game 1, allowing three unearned runs in four innings and striking out 11. South’s Amelia Cervantes had two RBIs.

In Game 2, Sydney Hird went 4 for 4 with a homer, four runs and four RBIs. Kunzer was 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs, and Gabby Hird was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Emerson Herrick and Holtz each drove in two runs.

Stephanie Lesniewski hit her sixth homer for South and had three RBIs. Avery Brown had two RBIs.

Sycamore 16-7, McHenry 4-8: At Sycamore, the Warriors (9-7) went 1-1 against the Spartans in their nonconference doubleheader, taking the second game to avoid a sweep.

Vanessa Burke had two doubles in Game 1. Natalie Bender and Maddie Gillund both had a double and an RBI. Channing Keppy struck out five in two innings.

In Game 2, Charlotte Alexander, Maddie Hoffman and Gillund had two RBIs each. Bender got the win, allowing five earned runs in seven innings.

Prairie Ridge 8-15, Lakes 2-0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (13-1) continued their hot start with a sweep against the Eagles.

Ady Kiddy went 3 for 4 with her sixth homer and two RBIs in Game 1. Emily Harlow was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs, and Parker Frey and Kylie Carroll each had two hits and drove in one. Bella Moore gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings.

Kiddy (3 for 4) hit another home run in Game 2 and knocked in four runs. Kendra Carroll (3 for 4) had three RBIs and Mary Myers had two. Emma Dallas tossed four shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Johnsburg 7-5, Grayslake North 1-9: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks split the nonconference doubleheader against the Knights. Joree Tibbs earned the win in Game 1, giving up one unearned run in a complete game with five strikeouts.

Kayla Riener scored three runs, and Nicole Jihlavec and Tibbs had two RBIs apiece.

In Game 2, Sarah Nethaway drove in two runs and Jihlavec added three hits.

Lake Zurich 21, Cary-Grove 9: At Lake Zurich, the Trojans (6-10) split their nonconference doubleheader with the Bears.

Aubrey Lonergan recorded three hits and two runs scored in the first game, and Grace Kaiser had three RBIs.

In Game 2, Addison Green had seven strikeouts in a complete game, allowing one earned run. Becca Weaver had a triple and two runs scored, Megan Koski had two RBIs, and Addison DeSomer added two runs and two RBIs.

Girls Soccer

Huntley 2, Chicago University High 1 (PK shootout): At Prospect’s Joe Welk Memorial Tournament in Mount Prospect, the Red Raiders (8-4-2) beat the Maroons 3-1 in a penalty-kick shootout to grab the win in the Joe Welk Memorial Tournament.

Gabi Farraj scored off Sophie Bator’s assist in the 15th minute of the game.

Bator, Elizabeth Johnson and Farraj scored on their shootout kicks and goalkeeper Maddie Lackovic got a save on U-High’s first shot.

Ashlyn Grabs had three saves in regulation for the Raiders.

Huntley 2, Grayslake North 1: At Mount Prospect, Brooke Grabs and Alex Szydlowski scored in the second half as the Red Raiders beat the Knights.

Brooke Maxedon and Sofia Burns each had an assist. Maddie Lackovic had four saves and Ashlyn Grabs had two saves in goal for Huntley.

Dundee-Crown 4, Harlem 2: At Carpentersville, Lynette Morales scored three goals to lead the Chargers (6-4-2) past the Huskies in their nonconference game.

Charlene Hernandez had a goal and an assist for D-C and Coral Peralta and Ashling Otte each had an assist.

Ashley McAtee had three saves in goal for the Chargers.

Boys Track and Field

West Aurora Peterson Prep Invitational: At Aurora, Dundee-Crown’s Kali Freeman won the 400 meters in the 14-team meet.

Anthony Job took fourth in the high jump and Torrion Bell, Terrion Spencer, Jeremiah Stewart and Kyle Brents took fourth in the 4x200 relay.

Girls Track and Field

Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational: At Homewood, Sophie Amin won the 100 high hurdles and Sienna Robertson took the discus title at the meet as the Red Raiders took second as a team.

The host Vikings won with 150 1/2 points, Huntley finished with 144 1/2.

Robertson threw 43.60 meters (143-5) for his personal best to win by four meters.

Amin equaled her own school record of 14.62 in the high hurdles from one week earlier. She also took third in the 100, one spot behind teammate Vicky Evtimov.

Evtimov and K’Leigh Saenz fninished 3-4 in the 200, Mckenna Corso was third in the 1,600 and Gabrielle Sweeney and Emma Jorgensen were second and third inthe 3,200.

Gianna Howard was second in high jump and Emma Garofalo was second in pole vault. Emmy Byers was fourth in the 400.

The Raiders’ Dominique Johnson, Byers, Saenz and Evtimov won the 4x100 and Johnson, Addison Busam, Nevaeh Fondjo and Abbie Williams were third in the 4x400.

Williams, Corso, Isabella Ciesla and Madelyn Stien took second in the 4x800.

Boys Tennis

Jacobs 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Algonquin, Jack Soto and Ronnav Deshmukh won at singles for the Golden Eagles in their FVC dual win over the Chargers on Friday.

Austin Dinh and Ryan Fulton (No. 1), Rudra Rathrod and Soham Kalra (No. 2), Samuel Penna and Liam Hulewicz (No. 3) and Nick Haasser and Zach Hallenbeck (No. 4) won at doubles for Jacobs.

Aarav Shah won at No. 1 singles for D-C.