Cary-Grove soccer edges McHenry: Northwest Herald sports roundup Tuesday, April 16

GIRLS SOCCER

Cary-Grove 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Ellie Santucci and Julia Valiatis scored for the Trojans (3-3-3, 1-2) in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Warriors.

Both of C-G’s goals came in the first half. Addie Penrod assisted on Santucci’s goal and Ava Santucci assisted on Valiatis’ goal.

Huntley 4, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Red Raiders (6-2-2, 2-1) scored four times in the second half to beat the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.

Gabi Farraj and Sofia Bruns scored off assists from Maddie Cummings in the 57th and 61st minutes.

Bella Fusco scored in the 72nd minute and Jaci Laramie scored a minute later. Maddie Lackovic had one save in goal for Huntley.

Marian Central 8, St. Edward 1: At Woodstock, Kalia Parris scored three goals and had an assist as the Hurricanes (4-2-1, 2-1) defeated the Green Wave in a Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Adriana Wrzos scored two goals and Kailie Rosato, Zeda Deaver and Sadie Gerstenkorn each had a goal.

Rosato and Natalee Henkel each had two assists and Wrzos also had an assist. Anna Lingle had four saves in goal for the Hurricanes.

Crystal Lake Central 8, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, Addy Schaffer had a hat trick for the Tigers (9-1-1, 3-0) who beat the Chargers in an FVC game.

Ella Bechler, Olivia Anderson, Lizzie Gray and Brooklynn Carlson each had a goal and an assist. Peyton McMahon had a goal and Jillian Mueller and Sadie Quinn each had an assist.

Tigers coach Sarah Fack credited defenders Chelsea Iles, Paiton Hulate, Bella Goy, Mayah Aevermann, Shaylee Gough, Kali Kaiser and Katelyn Hallum for the shutout in front of goalkeeper Addison Cleary.

SOFTBALL

Huntley 13, Burlington Central 2: At Huntley, Alyssa Bonner was 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Red Raiders (13-4, 5-1) beat the Rockets (9-8, 3-4) in their FVC game.

Meghan Ryan was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Ava McFadden was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Gretchen Huber struck out five over six innings and issued one walk.

Anna Sanders homered for the Rockets.

Harvard 8, Plano 4 (suspended fifth): At Harvard, Nayeli Sanchez and Tallulah Eichholz combined for five no-hit innings before the Kishwaukee River Conference game was suspended.

Brianna Scott hit a two-run homer for the Hornets and Aideliz Renteria also homered. Emillee Bush drove in two runs and Britta Livdahl was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Johnsburg 16, Woodstock 5: At Woodstock, Sarah Nethaway was 2 for 3 and drove in four runs as the Skyhawks (8-8, 2-4) defeated the Blue Streaks (0-8, 0-4) in a KRC game.

Kayla Riemer was 4 for 5 with three runs and an RBI, Ella Smith was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Johnsburg. Joree Tibbs was 3 for five with an RBI and struck out 11 batters in six innings, allowing two earned runs.

Cary-Grove 10, St. Edward 0 (5 inn.): At Cary, Holly Streit drove in two runs and struck out seven batters over five innings as the Trojans (4-8) defeated the Green Wave.

Grace Kaiser was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Aubrey Longergan was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Marengo 3, Richmond-Burton 3 (susp., 1 inn.): At Richmond, the Indians (14-3, 4-0) and Rockets (11-4, 3-1) each scored three runs before their KRC game was suspended because of rain after the first inning. The game will resume at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the top of the second.

Marengo’s Gabby Christopher and R-B’s Sydney Hird both hit two-run home runs. Christopher’s home run was her area-leading 15th, which is two away from tying the team’s single-season record.

Marengo’s Kylee Jensen and R-B’s Emerson Herrick had RBI hits.

BASEBALL

Huntley 8, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, AJ Putty homered and Malachi Paplanus threw five shutout innings as the Red Raiders (14-1, 8-0) won their FVC game over the Tigers (6-7, 3-4).

Paplanus struck out five and allowed five hits. Ryan Dabe knocked in two runs for Huntley, T.J. Jakubowski was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Haiden Janke was 3 for 4.

James Dreher was 2 for 3 for Central.

Aurora Christian 23, Marian Central 3: At Woodstock, Colin Kowalsky drove in two runs for the Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5) in their CCC loss to the Eagles.

McHenry 6, Dundee-Crown 3: At McHenry, Kadin Borck allowed one earned run and struck out six in six innings as the Warriors (13-3, 4-2) defeated the Chargers (2-16, 0-9) in their FVC game.

Ryan Nagel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for McHenry. Carson Weidner was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Payton Sensabaugh, Jack Stecker each drove in a run.

Jared Russell and Ryan Pierce each had an RBI for the Chargers.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Marengo triangular: Johnsburg and Woodstock tied with 41 points as the meet was called after 10 events because of bad weather.

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis won the high jump at 1.63 meters (5-4 1/4) and Anna Crenshaw won the shot put.

Johnsburg had strong performances from Natalie Burke, Caitlyn Casella, Lila Duck and Addison Sweetwood to win the 4x100 relay.

Harvard at Sandwich: Genah Arias won the 200 meters and anchored the Hornets’ winning 4x100 relay with Anelieze Gonzalez, Grace Latterell and Jaden Timblin in their meet against the Indians.

Azzurra Franchi, Hayden Binz, Jocelyn Bustos and Michelle Mercado won the 4x400.

Woodstock North triangular: The host Thunder won a close meet with 61 points to Richmond-Burton’s 54. Plano had 38.

North’s Ashley Janeczko won the shot put and discus, Bella Borta won the 100 high hurdles and Maddie Mock won the 3,200.

R-B got wins from Savannah Wells (800, triple jump) and Elissa Furlan (high and long jumps), as well as Emerson Wold (400), Pola Frys (1,600) and Emily Wisniewski (300 hurdles).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Marengo triangular: Woodstock won with 44 1/2 points, ahead of Marengo with 40. The meet was called after 10 events for bad weather.

Marengo got a win from Michael Gieseke, Cooper Lopez, Marcus Ray and Gage Lopez in the 4x800.

Johnsburg’s Brett Centnarowicz won the discus.

Harvard at Sandwich: Bernard Bahnsen (110 high hurdles, triple jump) won two events for the Hornets in the meet.

Cristian Pagles (100) and Colin Barnett (long jump) each won an individual event and teamed up with Caden Kotecki and Edward Rosales to win the 4x200.

Woodstock North triangular: Plano won the meet with 55, followed by R-B (52) and North (43).

Logan Molczan (triple jump), Noah Gammel (300 hurdles) and Oscar Bonilla (400) had wins for R-B.

Landan Creighton won the 110 high hurdles for North.