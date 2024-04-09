Marego’s Mia Feidt homers three times in win over Plano: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday

Softball

Marengo 20, Plano 3: At Plano, Mia Feidt hit three home runs and the Indians scored 11 runs in the seventh to pick up a KRC win. Emily White drove in six runs, Gabby Christopher brought in four and Lilly Kunzer finished with three RBI for the Indians (5-1, 1-0).

Jozsa Christiansen threw a complete game and struck out nine batters, not allowing an earned run off three hits.

Burlington Central 3, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Burlington, Kelsey Covey bunted home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Rockets to a Fox Valley Conference win. Covey and Addisyn Pettersen each drove in a run to give the Rockets (5-2, 2-0) an early 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Petersen started for the Rockets and threw six innings, striking out a batter and allowing two earned runs. Emily Rafferty came in for a perfect inning in the seventh, striking out a batter.

Cassidy Murphy drove in a run off a single to center field in the fourth for the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) while Liv Shaw tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when she tagged and ran home on a pop out in foul territory.

Cary-Grove 13, Jacobs 3 (6 inn.): At Cary, Madilynn Crick and Addison DeSomer each hit a home run to lead the Trojans to a FVC win. Addison Green struck out 11 batters and allowed one earned run on five hits for Jacobs (1-3, 1-1)

Molly Hoch hit a home run for the Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-1).

Hampshire 17, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Bria Riebel finished with four RBI off four hits to lead a hot day at the plate for the Whips-Purs. Mia Robinson brought in three runs off one hit while Melissa Johnson and Alexa Schuring each drove in two runs.

Elaina Lindmark threw a complete game for Hampshire (5-2, 1-0) and struck out 10 batters and one earned run on three hits.

Dana Skorich drove in the lone run for the Gators (0-4, 0-3).

McHenry 4, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Warriors used timely hitting and strong pitching to earn a FVC win. Madilyn Hoffman and Chloe Clark each scored on wild pitches in the fourth and Lyla Oeffling singled in a run later in the inning. Natalie Bender made it 4-0 on a groundout in the fifth.

Bender threw a complete game for the Warriors (2-1, 1-0), striking out six batters and not allowing an earned run off five hits.

Annabelle Pederson, McKayla Anderson, Brianna Hamblen and Casi Attapit each had a hit for the Chargers (3-7, 1-2).

Sandwich 3, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Hornets gave up three runs in the top of the seventh to drop their KRC game. Tallulah Eichholz threw a complete game and struck out 14 batters for Harvard (1-4, 0-1), allowing two earned runs off two hits.

Woodstock North 11, Johnsburg 1 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Krista Hermann drove in five runs and hit a home run to lead the Thunder to a commanding conference win. Hermann hit a home run to center field in the fourth and finished the day with four hits.

Jo Jo Vermett drove in three runs off two hits for North (3-3, 1-0) and threw a complete game shutout, striking out eight batters while allowing just one hit.

Kayla Reiner had the lone hit for the Skyhawks (0-3, 0-1).

Richmond-Burton 13, Woodstock 7: At Richmond, Madison Kunzer hit a home run and the Rockets offense came alive in its KRC matchup. Kunzer drove in three runs for RB (8-1, 1-0) while Hailey Holtz and Adriana Portera each drove in two runs

Kunzer and Holtz combined to strike out 16 batters, allowing four earned runs off four hits.

Jade Sanders hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs for the Blue Streaks (0-5-1, 0-1).

Baseball

Burlington Central 12, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Andrew Payton hit a two-run home run and drove in five runs to help the Rockets pick up a FVC win. Payton hit a home run in the seventh inning and had three hits while Jacob Johnson brought in two runs off two hits.

Central starter Bradey Gilroy struck out eight batters in 3 ⅓ innings, not allowing an earned run on three hits for the Rockets (6-2, 2-0).

Leth Pearson drove in a run for D-C (2-10, 0-3).

Crystal Lake Central 10, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, the Tigers scored eight unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to comeback and take down the Trojans in FVC action. Jade Obaldo broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the seventh when he scored off a balk and Sean Kempf made it 7-5 when he drove in a run off a single to left field.

Central (4-4, 1-1) scored three more runs off a hit by pitch, single and a bases-loaded walk, respectively. Connor Gibour earned the win after throwing two innings in relief, striking out two batters and not allowing an earned run on two hits.

Charlie Taczy and Evan Frangiamore each brought in two runs for the Trojans (4-5, 1-1).

Jacobs 18, Hampshire 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Paulie Rudolph hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to lead the Golden Eagles to a commanding win. He hit his grand slam in the third before hitting a solo homer in the fifth, finishing with six RBI.

Braden Behrens threw a complete game, striking out five batters and not allowing an earned run on three hits for Jacobs (7-1, 1-0).

Dominic Borecky, Wilson Wemhoff and Jack Perrone each had a hit for the Whip-Purs (6-1, 0-1).

Huntley 8, McHenry 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to comeback and win their FVC matchup. Griffin Goldstein tied the game at 3-3 when he scored off an error while TJ Jakubowski made it 5-3 for Huntley (8-1, 2-0) with a double to center field.

Jack Stecker and Connor McLean each drove in a run for the Warriors (6-3, 0-2).

Woodstock North 3, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, the Thunder held off a late comeback attempt to win their Kishwaukee River Conference game. Aiden Sofie made it a 2-0 North lead in the top of the sixth with a single to left field and Ethan Anderson made it 3-0 for the Thunder (1-6-1, 1-3) in the seventh with a double to left field.

Henry Ray made it 3-1 in the seventh on a single to third base and Evan Pohl made it 3-2 on a sacrifice fly to center field bit Thunder starter Bob Gerloff forced a groundout to end the game. Gerloff threw a complete game, striking out four batters and allowed two earned runs on four hits against the Skyhawks (0-8, 0-1).

Sandwich 17, Harvard 2 (4 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets couldn’t keep the Indians off the scoreboard in a KRC loss. Adam Cooke and Evan Martin each brought in a run for the Hornets (4-7, 0-3).

Plano 21, Marengo 7 (5 inn.): At Plano, the Indians couldn’t keep up in their KRC game. Michael Kirchoff hit a three-run home run in the fourth for Marengo (6-6, 1-1).

Woodstock 9, Richmond-Burton 4: At Richmond, Everett Flannery drove in three runs and Sam Chapman hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead the Blue Streaks to a KRC win. Devin Haggerty brought in two more runs while Noah Rodriguez threw a complete game for Woodstock (3-6, 1-0), striking out seven batters and allowing four earned runs.

Ray Hannerman brought in two runs for the Rockets (11-3, 2-1) and Dylan Radke added an RBI. Aiden Wicinski and Hannerman combined to throw seven innings, striking out nine batters.

Bishop McNamara 14, Marian Central 4 (6 inn.): At Kankakee, the Hurricanes couldn’t overcome a 10-run third inning from Bishop McNamara. Michael Bubula drove in two runs for Marian (4-5, 0-1) while Mason Graf and Jaxson Christiansen each brought in one.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 2, Grayslake North 1: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith scored with five minutes left in the game to give the Skyhawks a nonconference win. McKenzie McQuiston scored early in the second half for Johnsburg (4-3).

Marian Central 6, Cristo Rey St. Martin 0: At Waukegan, Adriana Wrzos and Natalee Henkel each scored twice to help the Hurricanes pick up the win. Kalia Parris and Anna Lingle each also scored for Marian (2-1-1).

Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 1: At Richmond, Maddie Seyller and Rachel Mendlick each scored to lead the Rockets (5-1-1, 3-0) to a KRC win.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 17, Boylan Catholic 7: At Rockford, Tanner Rosborough scored four goals to stay undefeated on the season. Braden LeFleur and Parker Auxier each scored three times for the Rockets (2-0) while Gavin Hayes, Logan Nuzzo and Joey Kowall each scored twice.

Cary-Grove 15, Marian Central 3: At Woodstock, the Trojans (3-1) picked up a commanding win over the Hurricanes (0-4).

Girls lacrosse

Lake Forest 17, Huntley 8: At Lake Forest, the Red Raiders (5-2) couldn’t hang on in their nonconference matchup.

Girls track and field

Crystal Lake South Quad: At Crystal Lake, Huntley finished on top with a team score of 80 points after winning seven events. McHenry finished second with 65, Cary-Grove had 45 and Crystal Lake South finished fourth with 36.