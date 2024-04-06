April 06, 2024
Shaw Local
The Fountains at Crystal Lake celebrates longevity of employees

By Shaw Local News Network
The Fountains at Crystal Lake recently honored its longest-serving employees. Pictured from left are: Honorata Borucki, program director of Assisted Living; Erika Johnson, housekeeper; Reyna Jimenez, cook (front row); Gesvin Mejia, cook (back row); Mary Williams, dining room manager; Mark Curran, maintenance director (back row); Amy Dunn, executive director (front row); Manda Mayfield, housekeeper (back row); residents Connie and John Mertes and Gina Alessi, community life director. (Photo provided by The Fountains at Crystal Lake)

In celebration of Caregiver Appreciation Day, The Fountains at Crystal Lake, a senior living location, honored its longest-serving associates with personalized notes of appreciation during a special recognition ceremony recently. The recognition was given to 14 employees, each with 15 years of service or more, who have a combined 311 years of employment at The Fountains of Crystal Lake.

The recently honored associates are:

  • Erika Johnson, Housekeeper - 29 years
  • Mike Valdez, Cook - 27 years
  • Amy Dunn, Executive Director - 26 years
  • Manda Mayfield, Housekeeper - 26 years
  • Mercia Johnson, CNA - 25 years
  • Gina Alessi, Community Life Director - 25 years
  • Noel Fischer, Housekeeping Director - 24 years
  • Reyna Jimenez, Cook - 21 years
  • Honorata Borucki, Assisted Living Program Director - 20 years
  • Mark Curran, Maintenance Director -19 years
  • Gesvin Mejia, Cook -18 years
  • Paula Hauck, Marketing Director - 17 years
  • Mary Williams, Dining Room Manager - 17 years
  • Pauline Floral, Front Desk - 17 years