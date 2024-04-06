The Fountains at Crystal Lake celebrates longevity of employees

In celebration of Caregiver Appreciation Day, The Fountains at Crystal Lake, a senior living location, honored its longest-serving associates with personalized notes of appreciation during a special recognition ceremony recently. The recognition was given to 14 employees, each with 15 years of service or more, who have a combined 311 years of employment at The Fountains of Crystal Lake.
The recently honored associates are:
- Erika Johnson, Housekeeper - 29 years
- Mike Valdez, Cook - 27 years
- Amy Dunn, Executive Director - 26 years
- Manda Mayfield, Housekeeper - 26 years
- Mercia Johnson, CNA - 25 years
- Gina Alessi, Community Life Director - 25 years
- Noel Fischer, Housekeeping Director - 24 years
- Reyna Jimenez, Cook - 21 years
- Honorata Borucki, Assisted Living Program Director - 20 years
- Mark Curran, Maintenance Director -19 years
- Gesvin Mejia, Cook -18 years
- Paula Hauck, Marketing Director - 17 years
- Mary Williams, Dining Room Manager - 17 years
- Pauline Floral, Front Desk - 17 years