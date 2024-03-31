Huntley handles Larkin in girls soccer: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, March 30

GIRLS SOCCER

Huntley 4, Larkin 0: At Huntley, four Red Raiders scored and four others had assists as they defeated the Royals in a tournament game.

Huntley (2-1-2) got first-half goals from Maddie Cummings and Brooke Maxedon. Peyton Kohn and Gabi Farraj scored in the second half.

Bella Fusco and Sophie Bator assisted on the first-half goals and Ava Trudeau and Kylie Lucas had second-half assists.

Huntley’s defense was so solid that goalkeepers Maddie Lackovic and Ashlyn Grabs did not have to make a save.

BASEBALL

Dundee-Crown 17, Grant Park 0 (4 inn.): At Rantoul Family Sports Complex, the Chargers picked up their first win of the season as they ripped 13 hits and beat the Dragons.

Ryan Pierce was 2 for 2, Jared Russell and Leth Pearson were 2 for 3 and all three had three RBIs. Hayden DeMarsh was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Russell had four strikeouts in two innings.

Dundee-Crown 17, Arthur Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Rantoul Family Sports Complex, Ian Bury was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as the Chargers beat the Conquering Riders with a no-hitter.

Pearson, Cam Schmeiser and Jacob Gillette all had two RBIs. Bury, DeMarsh and Landon Richard combined for the no-hitter, with Bury fanning three in two innings.

SOFTBALL

LaSalle-Peru 5-13, Marian Central 0-2: At LaSalle, Holly Garrelts had a pair of doubles in the first game as the Hurricanes (2-5) lost to the Cavaliers.

Haydn Moose was 2 for 2 in the first game. Bailey Keller was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the second game, while Garrelts knocked in the other Marian run.