McHenry County’s most wanted: With No. 1 caught, who’s left on the list?

Roberto Valdez-Calixto, shown in a 2024 mugshot and in one taken before 2005, was returned to McHenry County in March 2024 for the 2005 murder in Harvard. Valdez-Calixto had topped the McHenry County most-wanted list. He had fled to Mexico, authorities said. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

With McHenry County’s No. 1 most-wanted suspect in custody at the county jail – almost 20 years after making the list – there remain nine more.

Roberto Valdez-Calixto, 45, charged with murdering a Harvard man in 2005, was taken into custody Monday. He was accused along with three other men in the alleged murder of Cecilio Hernandez Ramirez, 25.

The other suspects were arrested that night and have been adjudicated for their roles in the murder.

Authorities said that after Valdez-Calixto took part in an attack that left Hernandez Ramirez fatally stabbed, Valdez-Calixto fled to Mexico, where he was arrested in October. He was extradited to the U.S. on March 6 and was in the county jail by March 11.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the top 10 most-wanted list is a cumulation of people with arrest warrants maintained by the sheriff’s office. The top 10 individuals are selected based on the type of crime, the status of any leads, how long the warrant has been unserved and whether they are believed to be in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

All deputies are expected to serve arrest warrants. The top 10 may require additional investigative techniques to find those individuals. Deputies actively follow up on any actionable leads regarding the top 10.

Should someone believe they have identified one of these individuals, the office asks that they do not approach these individuals but to call the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division at 815-334-4750.

Who else is on the list?

Michael A. Smith, 33, of Crystal Lake, charged in 2021 with manufacturing between 500 and 2,000 grams of marijuana, possessing 100 to 500 grams of marijuana and aggravated fleeing. He was placed on the warrant calendar in 2021, according to records in McHenry County court.

Ambrosio Diaz, 67, of the 400 block Beloit Street in Walworth, Wisconsin, charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rahim B. Condo, 43, of the 200 block of East 87th Street in Chicago, charged with drug-induced homicide. He is accused of delivering heroin and fentanyl to Jaccob Conley of McHenry on March 23, 2018, according to a criminal complaint and earlier news stories.

Edgar Cardoso, 26, who court records list at addresses both in the 600 block of North Virginia Street in Crystal Lake and in Dwight, Illinois, is charged with robbery and resisting a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office. In 2020, Cardoso was sentenced to 24 months of felony probation on a robbery charge, records show. Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation in 2021, saying that he failed to report to his probation officer, and a warrant was issued. He also is accused of resisting arrest in 2022, according to orders in his file.

Juan C. Saucedo, 45, of the 1000 block of North Avenue in Crystal Lake, is accused of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the sheriff’s office. He was indicted in 2016 and placed on the court’s warrant calendar in 2017, court records show. He faces decades in prison should he be caught and adjudicated. A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2020 for failure to appear, court records show.

Gerardo A. Mendoza, 32, of the 100 block of Park Court in Gilberts, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrew J. Looman, 36, of the 4000 block of Fox Trail in Crystal Lake, is charged with possession of imaging depicting child sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office and news reports. Looman was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl in 2003, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. Looman was sentenced to six years in prison in 2012 and was released on parole in 2017, Illinois Department of Corrections records show. In 2020, he was charged by Lake in the Hills police with possession of images depicting child sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender, a violation of his parole.

Jose L. Ruiz, 57, of the 3700 block of West John Street in McHenry, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault. In 2014, Ruiz entered a blind plea of guilty to a sex act involving a 9-year-old child. The judge allowed him to remain free until his sentencing date, when he faced decades in prison, according to news reports.

Jose L. Sanchez, 54, of Lakemoor, is charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm. Court records show that he was indicted in June 2013 and put on the warrant calendar in November 2013.