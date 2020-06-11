Crystal Lake sex offender arrested on child pornography charges

A Crystal Lake man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and violation of his parole, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

Andrew J. Looman, 32, of the 4000 Block of Fox Trail in Crystal Lake, a registered sex offender, was charged with eight counts of child pornography and one count of violating the terms of his registry, police said.

Lake in the Hills police were dispatched about 1:16 p.m. June 2 to the 9100 Block of Trinity Drive in response to a report of possible possession of child pornography. Looman was suspected to be in violation of his parole by possessing various unregistered electronic devices, according to police.

A parole officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections was on scene and detained Looman.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office took Looman into custody and charged him with duty to register. Eight counts of possession of child pornography were filed against Looman on June 4 by the Lake in the Hills Police Department. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Looman was convicted with aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse of a six-year-old girl in 2003, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Looman was sentenced to six years in prison in 2012 and was released on parole in 2017, Illinois Department of Corrections records show.

Looman recently was transported to the McHenry County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. June 9.