Police seek Chicago fugitive wanted in McHenry man’s overdose death

A Chicago man charged in a 35-year-old’s overdose death is among the top five on the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s list of most wanted fugitives.

Rahim B. Conda is No. 4 on the county’s list of 10 most wanted people. The sheriff’s office took to social media Friday seeking help in finding the 38-year-old, who is charged in McHenry County with drug-induced homicide.

Conda is accused of delivering heroin and fentanyl to Jaccob Conley of McHenry on March 23, according to a criminal complaint filed Sept. 13. Conley later died.

Police said Conda has tattoos on his upper left and right arms, and on his right forearm and neck. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, police said.

Conda has been on parole from Vienna Correctional Center since Nov. 20, 2017, Illinois Department of Corrections records show.

A McHenry County judge sentenced him to eight years in prison after Conda pleaded guilty in 2014 to possession with intent to deliver heroin. Prosecutors at the time agreed to dismiss separate charges against Conda, including one count of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, McHenry County public records show.

The phone number reported as Conda’s on the most recent criminal complaint belongs to a Chicago law group. Representatives from the group could not be reached to say whether they previously have represented Conda or if they know of his whereabouts.

His last known address is in the 200 block of East 87th Street, Chicago.

The sheriff’s office has issued a $500,000 warrant for Conda’s arrest.