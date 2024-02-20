Learn about Cary home-rule referendum at informational session Feb. 22

The village of Cary will hold an informational session regarding the upcoming home-rule referendum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Cary Municipal Center, 755 Georgetown Drive.

Home rule is a classification that allows a local government to govern as it sees fit as long as it’s not in conflict with state laws. That includes more leeway to impose fees, restrictions and taxes.

A referendum on adopting home rule status will be on the ballot for the March 19 primary election, for which early voting already has begun.

Village representatives will be available to answer any questions residents may have. For a list of scheduled information sessions or to learn more about the referendum, visit caryillinois.com/702/home-rule-referendum.