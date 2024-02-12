Woodstock unveils new logo, updated website with ‘classically different’ rebranding

Under embargo until 10 am 2/12/24 The city of Woodstock unveiled a new logo Feb. 12, 2024 (Photo provided by City of Woodstock)

The city of Woodstock unveiled a new logo and website Monday morning.

The new logo varies significantly from the previous one. The old design’s color scheme of tan and burgundy has been replaced with one featuring a square with sides of red, gold, navy and olive with “Woodstock” in a scripted font. The sides of the square don’t form a continuous square, and city officials said in a news release those gaps show “that there is more to discover and enjoy.”

The handwritten-looking font conveys a “personal and welcoming feeling,” city officials said in a news release.

The logo also features a new tagline: “Classically different, from every angle.”

Official called the updated look a “cohesive and dynamic new brand identity.”

The city also updated the logos of eight public entities in town as part of the rebrand, including the Woodstock Opera House and the Woodstock Public Library, among others.

“The unveiling of our new brand is a testament to our dedication to serving the residents and businesses of Woodstock,” Mayor Mike Turner said in the release. “This initiative is more than just a logo change; it’s a reflection of our city’s identity, values, and aspirations. It signifies a new chapter in our journey towards creating a vibrant and inclusive community.”

In addition to logos, the city relaunched its website at woodstockil.gov/. Part of the rebrand includes an AI-powered chatbot tool and a redesign in five years to keep up with technological trends, according to the release.

City officials said they worked with North Star Place Branding + Marketing to come up with the new logo. According to its website, North Star Place has offices in Jacksonville, Florida and Nashville, and has worked with communities in 44 states. The website lists projects across the country, including locally in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Lake Bluff.

Woodstock spent about $90,000 on rebranding the “digital platform,” according to the release, and officials earmarked about $19,000 annually for maintenance.

“The launch of the new brand and website represents a significant investment in Woodstock’s future, reinforcing its position as a vibrant and forward-thinking community,” the release stated.

Woodstock hired a marketing firm in 2003 to design signs and streetscapes, and before then, the city used its seal in burgundy and tan, according to the release. The website was last redesigned in 2015, according to the release.

According to the release, there is an action plan going along with the update, which “sets the stage for a unified and impactful brand presence across Woodstock.”

The city is the second public entity in Woodstock to rebrand in recent months. Woodstock Community Unit School District 200 announced a new logo just before the holidays, converting a blue and white rectangular logo that had been in use for nearly two decades to a navy and gold square logo.

At the time, Kevin Lyons, the school district’s director of communications, said the previous rectangular logo was a bit challenging to work with in digital spaces.

Likewise, technology is part of the website update for the city. Turner said part of the improvements was to increase mobile friendliness.

“A website is not a static thing,” Turner said.