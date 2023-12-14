Woodstock School District 200 gets a new logo

The Woodstock School District 200 Board has signed off on a new logo for the school district.

Several changes exist between the two logos. The previous logo was rectangular with a blue and white color scheme that matched Woodstock High School’s colors. The new logo is square with a navy and gold color scheme with the school district’s name in a half circle surrounding an open book and a gold “W.”

Woodstock North, the district’s other high school, opened in the late 2000s and has a black and teal color scheme. Kevin Lyons, director of communications for the school district, said the new navy and gold color scheme was “more neutral.”

Lyons wrote that the school district’s previous logo was designed in 2004.

“The rectangular shape of the old design was also sometimes difficult in a lot of digital spaces, which weren’t as much of an issue in 2004. This time we were looking for a 1-1 dimension. The book was also a key element since an emphasis on reading is a huge focus across the district,” Lyons wrote.

The district worked with Woodstock-based Turnkey Digital to come up with a new logo, according to district documents.

Rob McClurg, owner of Turnkey Digital, said he is looking forward to seeing what the community thinks.

“I’m excited to hear the feedback,” McClurg said.

Lyons wrote the district plans to begin rolling out the logo in January.