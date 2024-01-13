McHenry County records more than 1 foot of snow, another inch expected Saturday evening

Wonder Lake resident John Cass took advantage of Friday's snowstorm by building a snowman and sledding with his dad, Matt Cass. (Photo provided by Matt Cass)

Northern parts of McHenry County recorded the highest amounts of snowfall from Friday’s storm, with more than a foot accumulated, the National Weather Service reports.

Another 1 to 2 inches could be added to that total as more snow is expected to fall Saturday evening that could continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber said.

The highest recorded snow falls were in the northern parts of McHenry County, with 13.6 inches near Bull Valley, 10.6 inches in Hebron, 9.5 inches in Woodstock and Marengo with 8.6 inches. Wind speeds reached 45 mph early Saturday, Kluber said.

Cold air starts to roll into the area early Saturday evening with a high of 5 degrees and a windchill as low as minus 30 expected Sunday, according to the NWS. Saturday night’s lowest temperatures could be 7 to 9 below zero with winds steady at 25 mph, Kluber said.

“It’s going to be blustery,” he said.

Wind chills already have hit below zero in some parts of the county Saturday afternoon, Kluber said. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to continue through Tuesday.

“Limit time outside, cover up where you can and check on elderly and individuals who may need assistance, just to make sure everything is OK with them,” he said.

The freezing temperatures will be a drastic change from the mild winter northern Illinois has experienced so far.

The NWS reports the first 43 days of winter have been the third-mildest recorded in the O’Hare and Rockford region, behind 1890 and 1878, when temperatures were recorded only along the Chicago lakefront. The average temperatures from Dec. 1 through Jan. 12 was 37.1 degrees, almost 8 degrees above normal.

Crystal Lake Public Works sent out tips to residents on how to prevent pipes from freezing. The department suggests keeping pipes warm by opening doors and cabinets where pipes are located to keep warm air circulating. Running a trickle of cold water through facets also can prevent freezing.

Garbage pickup services were delayed for many towns due to the snow storm. Crystal Lake and McHenry residents will have to wait until Monday for garbage pickup while Woodstock residents’ next pickup is scheduled for Friday.

Wonder Lake resident Matt Cass took advantage of the snow with his son Jack by sledding at Crystal Lake’s Veteran Acres and building a classic snowman adorned with a coal smile and a carrot nose. Cass also helped neighbors by shoveling driveways and pulling cars stuck in ditches with his Ram 1500 truck.

After already helping a car get out of a ditch along Bull Valley Road, Cass was on his way to help a friend get unstuck when he came across a Jeep stuck in a ditch along Route 173.

“I couldn’t pull him out, but another fellow arrived in a gray dually truck and we both worked to get him out,” Cass said in an email to the Northwest Herald. “It’s nice to have a four-by-four or [an] all-wheel-drive vehicle in all this snow!”