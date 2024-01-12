Juliette Huff catches fire in win for Marian Central: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 11

Girls basketball

Marian Central 62, Hope Academy 24: At Chicago, Juliette Huff hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 20 points as the Hurricanes defeated the Eagles in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Madison Kenyon scored 12 points, Ella Notaro had 11, and Abbey Miner chipped in six points on two 3s for Marian (17-4, 3-1 CCC).

Huntley 54, Prairie Ridge 31: At Huntley, Anna Campanelli led the way with 19 points as the Red Raiders (13-5, 8-0) beat the Wolves (11-7, 4-3) for their 36th straight Fox Valley Conference win.

Isabella Boskey had 11 points with two 3s for Huntley, and Madison Diaz added nine points. Maia Cassin led Prairie Ridge with 11 points and three 3s.

Crystal Lake Central 58, Dundee-Crown 25: At Carpentersville, Katie Hamill poured in 25 points for the Tigers (9-8, 4-3) in an FVC win over the Chargers (4-12, 3-4).

Leah Spychala added 14 points for Central, and Ella Madalinski had seven.

Johnsburg 61, Williams Bay (Wis.) 30: At Williams Bay, Wisconsin, 11 players scored for the Skyhawks (10-8) in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.

Sophie Person led Johnsburg with 15 points, Mackenzie McQuiston had nine points and Kaylee Fouke had seven.

Cary-Grove 55, McHenry 14: At Cary, the Trojans (11-8, 5-3) coasted to an FVC win against the Warriors (1-16, 0-8).

Jacobs 54, Crystal Lake South 42: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (4-11, 2-5) beat the Gators (3-12, 1-6) for their second FVC win.

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 64, Jacobs 38: At Algonquin, the Gators (17-2, 8-0) remained undefeated in the FVC with a win against the Eagles (8-10, 5-3).

AJ Demirov, who surpassed 1,000 career points in a win over Hampshire on Wednesday, led South with 25 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers. Cooper Buelna and James Carlson each had 10 points and Carson Trivellini had nine.

Huntley 53, Prairie Ridge 20: At Huntley, the Raiders (12-7, 5-3) picked up an FVC win over the Wolves (4-13, 1-7).

Dundee-Crown 60, Crystal Lake Central 36: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (7-10, 3-5) pulled away from the Tigers (5-15, 0-8) in their FVC game.

Richmond-Burton 54, Woodstock North 45: At Woodstock, the Rockets (10-5, 2-2) moved to .500 in Kishwaukee River Conference play with a win against the Thunder (7-10, 3-2).

Boys wrestling

Crystal Lake Central 45, Jacobs 30: At Crystal Lake, Daniel Snow (126 pounds), Brett Campagna (144), Alessio Pezzella (150), Tommy Tomasello (157), Cayden Parks (190) and Tommy McNeil (215) recorded pins for the Tigers in an FVC win against the Eagles.

Also for Central, Dylan Ramsey (120) won by technical fall, and Nick Zuehlke (138) won by major decision.

Dundee-Crown 51, Prairie Ridge 26: At Carpentersville, Christian Gerardo (120) won by pin and Vinnie Velasquez (132) won by decision for the Chargers in an FVC victory over the Wolves. D-C won by forfeit in seven of the 14 matches.

Jake Lowitzki (113), Ethan Kendall (150), John Fallaw (215) and Walter Pollack (285) earned wins for Prairie Ridge. Fallaw and Pollack won by pin.

Richmond-Burton goes 2-0: At Marengo, R-B defeated Harvard 46-29 and Marengo 46-21 to sweep the KRC triangular.

Clayton Madula (120), Kyan Gunderson (126), Dane Sorensen (138), Brody Rudkin (157), Alex Reyna (190) and Breckin Campbell (215) each went 2-0 for the Rockets.

Girls bowling

Woodstock co-op 2,544, McHenry 2,200: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Torin Deacon rolled a match-high 603 series, including a 279 in Game 3, to lead the Blue Streaks past the Warriors in their FVC/KRC dual.

Ava Caldwell had a 489 series and Mary Spinelli added a 456 for Woodstock.

For McHenry, Emily Carpenter had a 540 series and 200 high game. Maddy Donovan had a 441 series.

Huntley 3,302, Jacobs co-op 1,901: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Ashlyn Tenglin (615 series) and Mackenzie Miller (561) each set career highs for series in an FVC/KRC dual win for the Raiders.

Tenglin had a high game of 234 and Miller had a high game of 222.

Also for Huntley, Erica DeBello had a 602 series and 237 high game. Katie Scaletta had a 559 series, followed by Prianca Waters (521) and Jana Boudreau (444). Waters rolled a 211 high game.