Warrant issued for Crystal Lake woman accused of stabbing man in November

A warrant was issued Thursday for a Crystal Lake woman accused of striking a man with a knife last month, according to McHenry County court records.

Stephanie Tepepa, 22, of the 100 block of Elmhurst Street, had failed to appear in court, a violation of her pretrial release, according to court records.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies, as well as Class A misdemeanors of domestic battery, unlawful use of dangerous weapons, aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon, and unlawful violation of an order of protection, according to an indictment filed against her Thursday.

Conviction of a Class 3 felony can carry a prison term of two to five or five to 10 years in prison. The charge also is probational.

On Nov. 21, Tepepa violated a protection order filed against her in 2022, when she went to a protected address and was in the presence of two protected parties, according to the indictment.

While at that residence, she is accused of throwing a man onto a couch, causing the couch to fall over on the man, grabbing a kitchen knife and confronting him with it.

She allegedly confronted the man holding the knife toward him and tried to cut the man’s pants pocket to retrieve a set of car keys, causing a small cut on his left thumb, according to the criminal complaint.

She allegedly stabbed at the man’s pocket several more times, causing a small red mark on his thigh, according to the complaint.