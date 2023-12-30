December 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Warrant issued for Crystal Lake woman accused of stabbing man in November

Stephanie Tepepa was out of jail on pretrial bond with conditions

By Amanda Marrazzo
The McHenry County Courthouse is photographed on March 16, 2020, in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar)

A warrant was issued Thursday for a Crystal Lake woman accused of striking a man with a knife last month, according to McHenry County court records.

Stephanie Tepepa, 22, of the 100 block of Elmhurst Street, had failed to appear in court, a violation of her pretrial release, according to court records.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies, as well as Class A misdemeanors of domestic battery, unlawful use of dangerous weapons, aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon, and unlawful violation of an order of protection, according to an indictment filed against her Thursday.

Conviction of a Class 3 felony can carry a prison term of two to five or five to 10 years in prison. The charge also is probational.

On Nov. 21, Tepepa violated a protection order filed against her in 2022, when she went to a protected address and was in the presence of two protected parties, according to the indictment.

While at that residence, she is accused of throwing a man onto a couch, causing the couch to fall over on the man, grabbing a kitchen knife and confronting him with it.

She allegedly confronted the man holding the knife toward him and tried to cut the man’s pants pocket to retrieve a set of car keys, causing a small cut on his left thumb, according to the criminal complaint.

She allegedly stabbed at the man’s pocket several more times, causing a small red mark on his thigh, according to the complaint.