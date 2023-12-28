Crystal Lake Central boys hoops move to semifinals: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 27

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake Central 50, Sycamore 48: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Jake Terlecki scored 19 points to lead the Tigers (4-11) to the tournament semifinals. Preston Mast added 16 points while Drew Welder had six for Central. The Tigers will play Rockford Christian on Thursday.

Huntley 80, Marshall 48: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, Christian Wilson scored 20 points to help the Red Raiders advance to the second round. Lucas Crosby added 14 points, Omare Segarra had 12 points while Bryce Walker finished with 10 points to lead Huntley (9-4). The Red Raiders will play Phillips on Thursday.

Woodstock 72, Kennedy 33: At the Elgin Holiday Tournament in Elgin, Spencer Cullum scored all of his 26 points in the first half to help the Blue Streaks advance. Max Beard scored 18 points while Trent Butler had 10 for Woodstock (10-2). The Blue Streaks will play Harvest Christian on Thursday.

Prairie Ridge 61, Elk Grove 47: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Ben Gablenz tossed in 19 points and hit five 3s as the Wolves (4-8) advanced to the consolation championship game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Bartlett.

Angel Rodriguez added 12 points, Sam Kirk had 11 and Eli Loeding hit three 3s for nine points.

Prairie Ridge doubled its win total in the last two days.

Bartlett 89, Marian Central 81 (OT): At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, the Hawks defeated the Hurricanes (3-11) in overtime in their consolation bracket game.

Christian Bentancur led Marian with 28 points and Cale McThenia added 16 with three 3s. Finn Pivnicka tossed in 15.

Johnsburg 60, Larkin 53: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, JT Schmitt and Ben Person each scored 20 as the Skyhawks (6-9) defeated the Royals in their consolation bracket game.

Schmitt hit six 3s and two free throws, Person tossed in four 3s

Barrington 55, Jacobs 30: At Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic in Algonquin, Ben Jurzak hit three 3s and scored 11 as the Golden Eagles (6-9) lost to the Broncos.

Treval Howard added nine for the Eagles. Oliver Gray topped the Broncos with 27.

Genoa-Kingston 51, Woodstock North 46: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Trevor Mark scored 13 points but the Thunder (6-6) couldn’t pick up their first tournament win. Haydin White and Tyler Ward each added 10 points. Woodstock North will play Stillman Valley on Thursday.

Rockford Christian 72, Richmond-Burton 62: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Ryan Wisniewski led the way with 15 points but the Rockets (6-4) dropped their second game in the tournament. Mason Kulidge had 12 points while Maddox Meyer had 10. R-B will play Marengo on Thursday.

Sycamore 90, Marengo 55: At the E.C. Nichols Tournament in Marengo, Michael Kirchoff scored 28 points but the Indians couldn’t keep up with Sycamore. Derek Bibbings added eight points and 10 rebounds for Marengo (0-13). The Indians will play Richmond-Burton on Thursday.

Burlington Central 70, Lisle 45: At the Plano Christmas Classic in Plano, the Rockets (8-3) put together a full team performance to win their opening tournament game. They’ll play Plano on Thursday in the second round.

Geneva 52, Dundee-Crown 43: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, Jared Russell scored 12 points in an opening-round loss for the Chargers. Kali Freeman added 11 points while Zachary Randl had 10 for D-C (3-8). The Chargers will play Roosevelt on Thursday.

North Boone 69, Alden-Hebron 35: At the North Boone Christmas Tournament in Poplar Grove, JP Stewart’s 12 points weren’t enough to help the Green Giants (4-6) win their tournament opener. Nolan Vanderstappen added 10 points.

Durand 67, Harvard 25: At the North Boone Christmas Tournament in Poplar Grove, Adam Cooke scored 10 points in a loss for the Hornets. Julian Acosta added nine points for Harvard (0-10).

Girls basketball

Lake Forest 50, Dundee-Crown 31: At Dundee-Crown’s 40th annual Charger-Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville, Monica Sierzputowski scored nine points but the Chargers couldn’t pick up a win in the consolation bracket. Thea Mercado and Charlotte Stewart each scored five points for D-C (3-10).

Hampshire 65, South Elgin 31: At the Charger-Komaromy Classic in Carpentersville, Whitney Thompson scored 14 points and brought in seven rebounds to help the Whip-Purs advance in the consolation bracket. Mikala Amegasse added 13 points, Chloe Van Horn had 12 while Ginger Younger finished with 10 for Hampshire (9-6). The Whips will play Naperville Central on Thursday.

South Beloit 43, Harvard 29: At the North Boone Christmas Tournament in Poplar Grove, the Hornets (3-10) lost their tournament opener.

Burlington Central 60, Plainfield Central 39: At the Montini Christmas Classic in Lombard, Emma Payton finished with a double-double to lead the Rockets (6-8) to a win in the consolation bracket. Payton had 25 points and 19 rebounds while Emersyn Fry had 13 points.

Libertyville 55, Cary-Grove 24: At the Libertyville Winter Classic in Libertyville, the Trojans (8-7) couldn’t hang on in their shootout game. They’ll play Auburn for third place Thursday.

West Aurora 58, Jacobs 27: At the Wheaton North Falcon Classic, the Golden Eagles (2-10) dropped their second game in the classic. Jacobs will play De La Salle on Thursday.

Marian Central 61, Harlem 52: At the Boylan Reindeer Games in Rockford, Juliette Huff led the way with 19 points to help the Hurricanes (14-2) win their opening shootout game. Madison Kenyon added 14 points and Abbey Miner had 10.

Marian Central 38, Kaneland 28: At the Boylan Reindeer Games in Rockford, the Hurricanes (15-2) won their second game of the day.

Alden-Hebron 50, North Boone 44: At the North Boone Christmas Tournament in Poplar Grove, Jessica Webber scored 27 points to help the Green Giants win. Hannah Reiter added 10 points for A-H (9-5).

Girls wrestling

Oak Park-River Forest Invitational: At Oak Park, MacKensie Hendricks, Natalie Corona and Madalynn Sima each won their weights while Kaitlyn Mann and Bianca Mangalindan each finished second.

Hoffman Estates Invitational: At Hoffman Estates, the Red Raiders went 3-1 to end a successful day.

Boys bowling

Hononegah Invitational: At Rockton, Huntley’s Noah Waters finished third overall to help the Red Raiders take fifth as a team.

Boys swimming

Boylan Invitational: At Boylan, the Red Raiders took third place.