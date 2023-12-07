Police, SWAT activity in McHenry leads to drug and weapons charges against 2 men

Police vehicles outside a home in McHenry on Dec. 6, 2023, when a SWAT team assisted police in serving an arrest warrant, according to the sheriff's office. (Photo provided by Kirk Dawson)

Two McHenry men face felony drug and weapons charges after local police and the county’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home there Wednesday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and SWAT Team, as well as Crystal Lake and McHenry police, were on hand as officers arrested Jimmy Diaz, 59, and Rene R. Barrera Jr., 37, at their residence in the 5000 block of Home Avenue in McHenry, authorities said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents via its phone app of a “Heavy Police Activity in McHenry” the area of Home and Highview Avenues at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The alert said there was no public safety threat but that residents should avoid the area. Officers had cleared the scene before noon.

Later Wednesday, authorities announced that Diaz was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a less than 15 grams of cocaine, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a police officer.

Barrera was charged with felony counts of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a less than 15 grams of cocaine, and obstructing justice, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm with no Firearm Owners Identification, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and resisting a police officer, according to a police news release.