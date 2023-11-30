Man charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse; videos show child crying, Crystal Lake police say

An 18-year-old McHenry County man has been charged with possession and dissemination of videos depicting children younger than 13 being sexually abused, some showing a child crying during the abuse, according to a complaint filed by Crystal Lake police in McHenry County court.

Dylan L. Morris, whom court records list at addresses in Crystal Lake and Cary, is charged with four counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography of children younger than 13, Class X felonies, as well as possession of child pornography, according to the complaint.

Morris is accused of possessing videos of a child he knew or should have known to be between the ages of 3 and 6 years old, as well as a child between the ages of 8 and 11 years old, who were being sexually assaulted, according to the court records. A video of the child who is believed to be between 8 and 11 shows the child crying during the assault, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors on Wednesday argued before Judge Jennifer Johnson that Morris is a danger to the community and should be detained in the county jail pretrial.

However, Johnson ordered that Morris be released from the county jail with conditions including that he not leave the state, possess any firearms or communicate with minors.

Morris, who is separately listed in court documents under a Cary address, also was ordered to be placed on electronic monitoring, be on a curfew and be restricted from all social media. He is required to have a monitoring system installed on all of his electronic devices to monitor internet activity, the judge ruled.