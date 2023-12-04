Crystal Lake man accused of carrying loaded pistol, drugs on Metra station platform

A Crystal Lake man accused of illegally possessing narcotics and a loaded firearm on public transportation while on he was probation was ordered detained in the McHenry County jail.

Benjamin Sherwood, 20, of the 0 to 100 block of Timberhill Drive, is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; manufacturing and delivering one to 15 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl and related possession charges; and unlawful use or possession of weapons and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to the complaint filed in McHenry County court.

If convicted on a Class X felony, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Sherwood was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday and was found to have in his possession the illegal drugs as well as a silver, loaded semi-automatic .380-caliber pistol, according to the complaint.

He was on public transportation when arrested by McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies, the complaint says. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the alleged crimes took place on the platform of a Metra station in Crystal Lake. Authorities didn’t specify which Crystal Lake station.

Following a detention hearing Saturday, Judge Mark Facchini found Sherwood was a threat to the community and ordered that he be held in county jail pretrial.

The judge also noted that Sherwood allegedly committed these offenses while on probation for a 2022 conviction of manufacturing and delivering between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana, court records show.

Facchini also noted Sherwood had a history of failing to appear in court.

On Monday, Sherwood, who also lists a home address in Chicago in court records, was appointed an assistant public defender. Judge Tiffany Davis also ordered Monday that he continue to be held in the jail.

Sherwood is due back in court Dec. 29 for preliminary hearing.