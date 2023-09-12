Exchange of gunfire in Harvard leaves 18-year-old injured; 17-year-old charged

A 17-year-old Harvard boy faces felony charges in connection with an exchange of gunfire Sunday that left an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg, Harvard police said.

The Harvard Police Department responded at 10:22 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of North Division Street for a report of gunshots, according to a news release. While en route, officers learned that the 18-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Harvard.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 18-year-old and a 17-year-old Harvard boy were at the Harvard Shell, 1300 N. Division St., in a vehicle when they were approached by two or three people on bicycles.

“(W)ords were exchanged which led to the two groups exchanging gun fire before everyone fled the scene,” Harvard police said in the release.

A 17-year-old Harvard boy was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Monday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card, and possession of ammunition without a FOID, according to the release.

He was subsequently taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Harvard Police Department continues to investigate the shooting with the assistance of the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team and the McHenry County SWAT Team.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Harvard Police Department at 815-943-4431 or use the Harvard Crime Stoppers Tip Line anonymously at 815-943-4343.