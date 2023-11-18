Charges upgraded against man in armed standoff with Johnsburg police Wednesday

A Johnsburg police officer photographs damages to a home in the 3600 block of Fillmore Road on Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, following a police standoff. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

An additional charge was filed Friday against a Johnsburg man accused of holding police at bay for several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to McHenry County Court records.

Timothy F. Mumford, 74, is now facing a Class X felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, accusing of shooting in the direction of his wife during the incident that began shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to the complaint, the victim was in the next room when a bullet from Mumford’s gun penetrated the wall and entered the room she was in.

Mumford was additionally charged that night with reckless discharge of a firearm, a lesser, Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor reckless conduct, according to authorities and court records.

Mumford was taken to a hospital for treatment following the nine-hour standoff, which ended shortly after the McHenry County Sheriff’s SWAT team and local police were able to remove him from the house on the 3600 block of Fillmore Road, Johnsburg.

Police had visited the residence several hours before the standoff began after Mumford called 911 to say there were suspicious vehicles and “terrorist activity” outside. Authorities have said they believe he was in the midst of a mental health crisis during the standoff.

His next court date is set for Nov. 27, according to court records.