McHenry City Council OKs new administrator contract – pending further negotiations with Mayor Wayne Jett

This Northwest Herald file photo shows an entry sign for the city of McHenry.

The McHenry City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement for the city administrator job, pending further negotiations between the candidate and Mayor Wayne Jett.

That candidate is Suzanne Ostrovsky, currently the assistant village manager in Hoffman Estates, McHenry city officials confirmed.

The vote came after a closed session with the council Monday. Further information, including Ostrovsky’s potential salary or start date, was not immediately made available.

If a contract is finalized and accepted by Ostrovsky, she would replace Derik Morefield. Morefield, 54, has been the McHenry city administrator since 2012.

His last day will be Jan. 19. Morefield’s annual salary is $198,000.

The city council began searching for Morefield’s replacement in June, shortly after the new council was seated following the spring 2023 municipal elections.