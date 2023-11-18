New McHenry city administrator announcement could come Monday

McHenry City Administrator Derik Morefield, inset, informed the McHenry City Council in December that he plans to retire in January 2024. (Provided/Northwest Herald file)

An announcement could come Monday night regarding Derik Morefield’s replacement as the McHenry city administrator.

The City Council’s agenda includes a closed-session discussion – and possibly a vote in open session after that discussion – authorizing an employment agreement for the city administrator position.

A vote and announcement could be delayed until the Dec. 4 council meeting, 7th Ward Alderwoman Sue Miller said Friday, adding that it depends on whether the contract details are worked out before the meeting.

A year ago, Morefield, 54, announced his plans to retire in spring 2024. His last day will be Jan. 19 – his 55th birthday, Morefield said this week. He has been the McHenry administrator since April 2012 and retires with an annual salary of $198,000.

The McHenry City Council contracted with consultants, Northbrook-based GovHR USA, last spring to help the city in its search for a new administrator, and mapped out how the board would select the candidates shortly after the spring 2023 municipal elections.

Being a visible community advocate was important, and the ability to work as a municipal head of administration with multiple departments and multiple budgets.” — McHenry Alderwoman Sue Miller, 7th Ward

Miller and Mayor Wayne Jett worked with the council and GovHR to determine what they wanted in that position, Miller said. McHenry human resources director Ann Campanella also aided in the hiring process.

“We were very, very specific” on the characteristics the council was looking for, including communications skills, financial ability and “the ability to create and implement a budget,” Miller said. “Being a visible community advocate was important, and the ability to work as a municipal head of administration with multiple departments and multiple budgets.”

“GovHR did the initial screening, and [Jett] and I were presented with the top candidates,” Miller said.

The entire council held group interviews with the final candidates in recent weeks.

Whether the incoming administrator would overlap with Morefield is up to the person hired, Morefield said.

Morefield said he will be available by phone and email to help the person hired for the role, adding that he often received calls from the city of Woodstock, where he worked from 1998 through 2012, long after he left for McHenry.

“As professional to professional in the same field, I will leave it up to what the person would like,” Morefield said.

Morefield said that in retirement he plans on traveling in an RV with his wife, Jennie, who is set to retire from Woodstock School District 200 in March. He also will continue to teach Brazilian jiu jitsu. He is an instructor at Hart Jiu Jitsu in Woodstock.

Miller praised Morefield for his time in city government.

“[Morefield] did a good job here,” Miller said. “We took what he did and expanded it for the scope of the new job.”