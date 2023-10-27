Lake in the Hills taekwondo instructor charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse

A Lake in the Hills taekwondo instructor is charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse, according to a complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Allen Q. Nguyen, 29, of Huntley, is charged with two counts of reproducing child pornography, Class X felonies, as well as two additional counts of possessing child pornography, according to the complaint.

Convictions on Class X felonies carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

Nguyen wrote in an affidavit seeking a public defender that he has worked for Ha’s TaeKwonDo Academy in Lake in the Hills for seven years.

He was arrested Tuesday and, following a detention hearing on Wednesday, Nguyen was ordered to be detained in the county jail under provisions the SAFE-T Act, court records show.

Prosecutors argued that he be detained because is a “real and present danger” to the safety of any one person or the community and that he is a flight risk, according to court records.

He is accused of being in the possession on May 24 of video on a computer of children that he knew or should have known to be under the ages of 13 and 18 engaged in sexual conduct, according to the complaint.

He was arrested after police were given information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Huntley police.

The center alerted Huntley officers in June “with information that was obtained from the Internet Crimes Against Children data system pertaining to the possible possession of child pornography by an unidentified Internet subscriber,” according to the release.

The tip led the department’s investigation division to conduct a four-month investigation, leading them to Nguyen, according to the release.

An attempt to reach someone at the academy for comment was not successful Friday. Attempts to reach Nguyen attorney also were not immediately successful.