Crystal Lake man awaiting trial in 2022 assault on officers accused of same offense in September

A Crystal Lake man accused of setting campaign signs on fire the morning of the June 2022 primary election and assaulting police officers during his arrest again is accused of assaulting police and corrections officers.

Frank B. X. Held, 22, of the 7500 block of Fox Fire Drive, was charged June 28, 2022, with criminal damage to government property, accused of starting a fire at Veterans Acres Park, 431 N. Walkup Ave., Crystal Lake. He also was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, a second count of criminal damage to government property, resisting or obstructing a police officer and criminal trespass to state land, according to a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Held was released on those charged after posting 10% of his $10,000 bail.

On Sept. 3, Held again was arrested in Crystal Lake. According to a complaint at the courthouse, he is accused of punching three people in the face at The Cottage, 6 E. Crystal Lake Ave. He also is accused of gouging his fingernails into a police officer’s hand and pulling away from officers who tried to handcuff him after they arrived at the bar.

After Held was taken to the McHenry County jail, he was accused of punching a corrections officer in the face, breaking the officer’s nose. He also is accused of digging his fingernails into a corrections officer’s skin, causing injuries.

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office has requested a new, higher bail for Held on the June 2022 charges, asking his bail be increased to $100,000.

McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis continued that motion to Friday, Oct. 27, according to court documents.