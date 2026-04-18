Flooding continues in Lake County

Friday night’s rainfall has increased flooding impacts across Lake County, particularly along the Des Plaines River, Fox River and Chain O’ Lakes.

The North Branch Chicago River and Lake Michigan waterways were also impacted with higher water levels but have started to recede. Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in some areas, adding to already saturated ground conditions and rising water levels.

Over the past several days, Lake County has experienced multiple rounds of severe weather. The rainfall from these storms is now moving through local waterways, increasing the risk of flooding.

Flooding is occurring along the Des Plaines River, including south of Townline Road and in the Gurnee area. Areas north of Townline Road are also expected to see notable flooding. Water levels along the Des Plaines River are expected to peak between Saturday and Sunday before gradually receding.

Flood concerns continue for the Fox River and Chain O ’Lakes as water flows downstream from Wisconsin and additional rainfall moves through the region, increasing levels into next week. Areas near downtown Fox Lake and surrounding properties could see additional flooding.

The heavy rain last night also caused flooding on several roads across Lake County. As of Saturday morning, much of the water has receded, but some roads may still have significant water on the pavement. Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

While clearer weather is expected next week, helping water levels recede, flooding can still occur in any area where rainfall exceeds the ground’s ability to absorb it. Residents should remain alert, especially those in flood-prone areas.

Lake County and its partners will continue to closely monitor conditions and coordinate response efforts.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed, monitor local conditions and be prepared.

Information on flood resources:

Flood Safety: Be careful around floodwaters! They often contain organisms that cause illness. View these safety tips if you’re experiencing flooding in or near your home.

Lake County Stormwater Management Commission Flood Response: See the latest information on flood statuses, with links to river gauge observations, maps, tools and more.

Who to Call Guide: Residents who are unsure who to contact due to flooding issues can utilize this Who to Call Guide. Find it here: DRAINAGE PROBLEMS – WHO TO CALL IN LAKE COUNTY, IL