After closing in March, owners of Piggy’s BBQ in Plainfield look to operate a food truck business

Economic problems forced the owners of Piggy’s BBQ, Wings & Fish on Route 59 in Plainfield to close its doors at the end of March. It had previously been located in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

While economic problems forced the owners of Piggy’s BBQ, Wings & Fish on Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield to close its doors at the end of March, they still are looking for a way to get their food out to people by this summer.

They started a GoFundMe page to create a food truck business. The restaurant opened in the former Crab Boil 59 space at 15507 S. Route 59 in 2023.

It had previously been located in Oswego.

“We have tried all we could to keep Piggy’s open,” owners Liz and Matt Warren said in announcing the restaurant’s closure in a social media post. “However, due to rising food costs and overall declining economy, the volume of customers we need to continue our business is just not there.”

After hearing from customers who were upset about the restaurant’s closure, the couple has decided to move ahead with plans to operate a food truck.

“In response to the tremendous support we have received from you guys, we have begun the process of getting a food truck that’ll serve the same rib tips and fried food you guys love,” the couple said in a social media post.

The name for the proposed food truck is Mama Piggy’s Kitchen.

“This food truck will be driven around the Plainfield area along with catering and on site services available, too,” the post states. “In order to cover permits and licensing costs of the new food truck, we started a GoFundMe page so that we can get Mama Piggy’s Kitchen rolling by the summertime.”

So far, the page has raised more than $2,000 of a $6,500.00 goal.