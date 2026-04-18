Cherry Car Cruise Committee donates $5,000 to the village

The Cherry Car Cruise Committee donated $5,000 to the village of Cherry for the purchase of three new benches. (Photo Provided By The Cherry Car Cruise Committee)

The Cherry Car Cruise Committee is donating $5,000 to the village of Cherry.

The donation is for the purchase of three more benches to be located in town, according to the release.

The committee has sponsored 11 shows for the past 21 years and has always donated the proceeds to the village, according to the release.

The Aug. 2, 2025, car cruise featured 237 cars on the streets of Cherry, along with hundreds of spectators, according to the release.

The Cherry Car Cruise was deemed a huge success by the members of the committee, including co-chairmen Dan Carrico and Dave Stuart, and members Alfie Hewitt, Bob Martyn, Sue Martyn, Wendy Keutzer and Dan Wujek, according to the release.