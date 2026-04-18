Batavia business reports more than $4K lost to cyber thieves

Dazzo’s Auto Repair in Batavia reported a cyber theft from one of its accounts of more than $4,000 in March, according to the business and a police report.

Owner Robert Dazzo of the repair shop at 853 E. Wilson St. said the cyber thieves accessed his BMO bank account and siphoned off money in increments.

They would deposit 11 cents and take out $1,000. Or they would deposit 15 cents and take out another $1,000, Dazzo said, in a series of varying amounts. The total amount of the theft was $4,347.49.

“It all happened within one month,” Dazzo said. “It was an active account, but I never deposited anything or withdrew anything in two years.”

Dazzo said he didn’t know the money was gone until BMO Bank sent him a notice March 30 that the account was overdrawn by $87.74.

“Now I’m $87 in the hole,” Dazzo said.

The police report, released after a Freedom of Information Act request, said BMO provided documentation of the withdrawals from Dazzo’s account starting March 6 and ending March 31.

Dazzo’s starting balance, together with the overdraft amount, puts the auto company’s loss at $4,435.23, records show.

In an email, a BMO corporate spokesperson wrote: “The case has now been resolved as part of our regular process.”

The email added: “In situations involving a suspected fraud, we always encourage clients to contact BMO immediately as well as the police so we can fully support their investigation.”

The FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report shows that cyber-related crimes cost Americans almost $21 billion.

The FBI encourages those who lose money because of cyber-enabled crimes to file a complaint online at ic3.gov.