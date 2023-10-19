McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 8 - 14, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Laura C. Zamora, 29, of the 5500 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Louis G. Geanakoplos, 31, of the 1000 block of Medford Avenue, South Elgin; possession of psilocybin, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and speeding.

Stephanie L. Sanstad, 40, of the 1300 block of Nippersink Drive, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregorio Pena, 39, of the 5900 block of Island Road, Harvard; aggravated battery in a public place, domestic battery with a previous conviction and domestic battery.

Kaitlin A. Giltner, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Center Street, Algonquin; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ian M. Ligas, 28, of the 400 block of Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.

Elizabeth A. Schwartz, 43, of the 5100 block of Barnard Mill Road, Ringwood; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Dustin S. Wise, 37, of the 800 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; violating an order of protection with previous conviction and violating domestic violence bail bond.

Toribio Domingo, 41, of the 4800 block of Drive-In Lane, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery.

Joel Ponce, 23, of the 800 block of Corona Court, Round Lake Beach; seven counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Jose I. Serratos, 48, of the 5200 block of Wonder Woods Drive, Wonder Lake; domestic battery with previous conviction.

Scott. G. Bridwell, 19, of the 1200 block of Green Street, New Lenox; theft of property worth more than $500.

Bresney J. Ortiz-Sanchez, 18, of the zero to 100 block of Gates Road, Crystal Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Shady Ali, 38, of the 9000 block of Lunar Avenue, Orland Park; theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with previous conviction.

Juan C. Carbajal, 32, of the 100 block of West Blackman Street, Harvard; possession of ammunition as a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of psilocybin and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.

Marco A. Gomez, 21, of the 100 block of West Blackman Street, Harvard; possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession and possession with intent to deliver psilocybin, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

Austin M. Wetzel-Connor, 29, of the 5400 block of Euclid Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 200 grams of hydrocodone, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bo Zhao, 50, of the 5500 block of Welland Avenue, Temple City, California; two counts of theft of a person over 60 years old and wire fraud.

Ruben Meneses, Jr., 43, of the 7500 block of Salem Road, Wonder Lake; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act with two prior convictions.