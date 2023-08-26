Man charged with theft involving McHenry County woman’s compromised Social Security benefits

A California man accused of stealing $30,000 from a McHenry County woman was booked and then released from the McHenry County Jail last week, court records show.

Bo Zhao, 50, of Temple City, was charged in July with theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 2 felony, according to the criminal complaint.

The case was impounded until this week.

Zhao is accused of exercising unauthorized control of $30,000, received by wire from a McHenry County woman, according to the complaint. The funds “were sent under false pretenses” and involved the woman’s “Social Security benefits being compromised,” the complaint alleged.

Zhao is accused of sending the funds to a bank in China.

Zhao was booked at the McHenry County Jail on Aug. 17 and released the following day after posting 10% of the $300,000 bond, according to the jail log and court records.

He is being represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, court records show.