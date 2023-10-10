Woodstock explosion update: 22 people displaced, number of structures damaged now up to 20

Twenty structures in Woodstock were damaged and 22 people were displaced in Monday’s home explosion, officials announced Tuesday.

Two homes, including the one that exploded, have now been deemed complete losses, and two others are “structurally uninhabitable,” Woodstock Fire and Rescue District Communications Specialist Alex Vucha Tuesday said in an emailed update.

Vucha added that the fire department left the scene just before noon Tuesday after almost 24 hours on the scene. Pedestrian traffic reopened about 12:30 p.m., and ComEd and Nicor were working to restore service to the area.

The cause of the blast – which occurred bout 2:35 p.m. Monday, about two hours after a crew working on sewer lines in the area near downtown struck a gas main and caused a leak – still was under investigation Tuesday.

The explosion shook buildings in downtown Woodstock, some of which had windows broken, and sent smoke billowing into the sky.

No one was injured in the blast, though authorities said two pet dogs were in critical condition Tuesday. Two firefighters were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries, officials said.

The Woodstock Public Library shared on Facebook Monday afternoon that they would be closed Tuesday as well. The library shared in a Tuesday afternoon update that the building sustained minor damage during the home explosion, but the city’s Building Inspector gave the OK to reopen Wednesday.

St. Mary Church, across the street from the home that exploded, shared in a Facebook post that the church and school would be closed “until further notice.” Classes had been canceled Tuesday at the school, and classes were canceled Monday for Columbus Day.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford confirmed the contractor doing work in the area of the gas leak was Visu-Sewer. A person who answered the phone at Visu-Sewer declined to comment “at this time.”

A GoFundMe spokesperson emailed Tuesday to share the website verified several fundraisers for those impacted by the home explosion, including two for a couple who lived at the home that exploded.

