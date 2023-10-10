Woodstock explosion: How events unfolded and what we know so far

Woodstock was rocked by an explosion in the downtown area at about 2:30 p.m. Monday that damaged 10 structures and left one home in a pile of burning rubble. Here’s what we know so far about how events unfolded. Check back for updates as they emerge.

First, a gas leak

Just after 12:30 p.m. Monday – A Woodstock city employee reports to City Manager Roscoe Stelford that a gas leak has occurred in the area of North Tryon Street and Lincoln Avenue just northwest of downtown. Stelford tells the worker to call 911, according to an email Stelford sent to the City Council.

12:35 p.m. – The Woodstock Fire-Rescue District responds to the scene and determines a “contract crew” working in the area has struck a 2-inch gas main inside a sewer line, according to a district Facebook post late Monday night. Neighbors later report having smelled a heavy odor of natural gas in the area.

About 1 p.m. – Nicor personnel arrive on the scene, according to the fire officials, who then “as a precaution,” evacuated St. Mary Catholic Church and School on the block and advise homeowners to shelter in place. Because of the Columbus Day holiday, school was not in session, and Tuesday classes have been canceled.

1:50 p.m. – The city manager emails the council and Mayor Mike Turner about the gas leak, advising that Tryon Street has been shut down from Judd Street to Route 120, and Lincoln Avenue closed from to Dacy Street. “We have been informing people in the impacted area to stay inside,” he wrote. “Nicor is currently on the scene.” Around the same time, the fire district posts about the leak and street closures on Facebook.

Then, a boom

2:38 p.m. – Firefighters were still on the scene when a two-story home across Lincoln Avenue from the church exploded. The blast “instantly leveled the home and subsequently ignited a fire in several adjacent structures.”

People visiting or working in the Woodstock Square area just blocks away report hearing a large boom followed by smoke filling the area. The blast shakes homes, knocks bottles off the bar and breaks patios windows at Napoli Pizza and causes damage to at least 10 properties total.

A larger area around the explosion is now evacuated.

Firefighters next to a pile of ruble in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Woodstock Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, after an explosion following suspected gas leak in the area. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The fire district puts out a request for mutual aid, raising the incident to a Level 2 for help at the scene and to provide backup assistance at local stations. “A short time later command requested the incident to be upgraded to the 4th alarm bringing in a total of 20 fire agencies to the scene with several others covering our stations,” the district said in a later news release.

2:54 p.m. – The city manager updates the council via email that one house has been “decimat[ed]” in the blast and at least one other damaged and that he was awaiting word on any casualties or injuries.

About 3:30 p.m. – Nicor contains the gas leak and has shut off the gas to the area, according to a new release issued by the city later Monday.

Remainder of afternoon and into evening – Crews continue to battle the fires on the block and check for residual gas.

As the situation is contained, officials begin to account for all people who were in the area and to assess damage. The Red Cross also arrives on the scene to provide aid.

A ‘miracle’ update

About 7 p.m. – City officials hold a news conference, their first formal response to media questions about the explosion. Official report that 10 structures were damaged, that an investigation into the cause continued and that no one was injured in the explosion itself, though two firefighters were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

State Sen. Craig Wilcox, whose legislative office is nearby, later released a statement that when he “surveyed the area later in the afternoon, it seemed miraculous that there was no loss of human life.”