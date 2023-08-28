McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 13, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Gilberto T. Rodriguez, 23, of the 2200 block of North Cheswick Court, Round Lake Beach; burglary to a building, theft of property worth more than $500, obstructing justice, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and criminal trespass to land.
David R. Jaime, 25, of the 2200 block of North Quaker Hollow Lane, Round Lake Beach; burglary to a building, theft of property worth more than $500, possession of burglary tools, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and criminal trespass to land.
Erick Gomez-Rubi, 23, of the 1000 block of Joshua Tree, Harvard; three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession and delivery of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
Tristan A. Johnson, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Linden Court, Cary; two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child younger than 13 years old.
Silvestre M. Bernal, 24, of the 1200 block of Primrose Lane, Harvard; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property of less than $500.
Joshua B. Shanholtz, 42, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of ketamine.
Trinidad J. Fernandez, 24, of the 200 block of Rivers View Drive, Carpentersville; obstructing justice.
Mario Razmilovic, 52, of the 22100 block of West Grant Highway, Marengo; disorderly conduct for filing a false report, patronizing a prostitute and solicitation of sexual acts.
Lynn M. Tossi, 43, of the 1800 block of Main Street, Spring Grove; obstructing justice and concealing or aiding a fugitive.
George Herrera, 36, of the 700 block of West Metzen Street, Harvard; possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and driving without a seat belt.
Humberto Santollo, 40, of the 200 block of Crystal Street, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Joseph V. Mitchell, 31, of the 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Waukegan; possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Brody W. Coudal, 22, of the 2900 block of North Route 23, Marengo; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Gytis Stanevicius, 36, of the 10800 block of Kilpatrick Avenue, Oak Lawn; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of clonazepam, two counts of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle and improper lane use.
Areli Y. Falcon-Vasquez, 30, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and obstructing justice.
Alfredo Nicolas-Virves, 33, of the 100 block of South Jane Drive, Elgin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lane use.
Jill A. Orlove, 67, of the 500 block of Woodland Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated battery to emergency medical services personnel, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Marsyis E. Smith, 25, of the 5000 block of Marja Street, Flint, Michigan; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jacob R. Caso, 26, of the zero to 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, Fox Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Hector D. Perez, 30, of the 1500 block of North Harding Avenue, Chicago; theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 from a person age 60 or older.
Monika Wasilewski, 35, of the 3300 block of Raycraft Road, Woodstock; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Daniel R. Sturm, 32, of the 900 block of Dewey Street, Harvard; six counts of domestic battery with two previous convictions and six counts of domestic battery.