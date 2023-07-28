Cary man accused of fracturing infant’s arm, causing seizures held on $500K bond in county jail

A Cary man accused of injuring a 1-month-old baby boy, fracturing his arm and causing him to have seizures was arrested Friday and was being held on $500,000 bond in the McHenry County Jail, according to Cary Police and the jail log.

The baby was expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, according to Scott Naydenoff, deputy chief of support services for Cary Police.

Tristan Johnson, 22, of the 0 to 50 block of Linden Court, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13 or a person profoundly mentally handicapped, Class X felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted, he could be sentenced up 30 years in prison.

On or between June 15 and June 22, Johnson injured the child, a 1-month old baby boy, by fracturing the baby’s arm by “reckless actions of manipulating the child and caused the need for the child to be taken to the hospital for medical care,” according to the complaint.

He also was accused of “holding the child around the child’s torso and rocking the child side-to-side in an aggressive manner without supporting the child’s neck and head in a way to cause an injury to the child’s head and brain,” according to the complaint. The child later suffered seizures and was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at a local hospital, according to the complaint.

The Cary Police Department became involved after receiving information from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) regarding the baby, according to a Cary Police news release.

Police learned the child was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington by a parent the evening of June 22 after he started experiencing seizures or a similar medical event, Naydenoff said.

The child was then transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit for more advanced medical care. It was learned the child sustained a broken arm and a brain injury. A criminal investigation began into the circumstances leading to the child’s injuries, according to the release.

The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the McHenry County Crimes Against Children Task Force which lead to the charges against Johnson, Naydenhoff said.

A warrant for Johnson’s arrest was issued Thursday and he was taken into custody Friday.

The baby has since been released from the hospital and his care is being coordinated by DCFS, he said.