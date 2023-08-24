Wilcox to host 2nd annual Barks & Brews in Woodstock

After a successful dog adoption event last year, state Sen. Craig Wilcox will again host a Barks & Brews event, combining opportunities for constituents to meet him while enjoying craft beers and learning about the pet adoption process.

This year, Wilcox, R-McHenry, will partner with the Helping Paws Animal Shelter.

The event will take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Kishwaukee Brewing Company, 1900 Dillard Court in Woodstock.

Helping Paws will have a group of dogs available for adoption at the event. Those who find a pet they would like to adopt can then set an appointment to complete the adoption process at the shelter. No same-day adoptions will be permitted.

For additional information about this event, contact Lori at lyates@sgop.ilga.gov.