McHenry High School to host Honor Flight return celebration

McHenry Community High School’s Upper Campus will again host a welcome celebration this Sunday for veterans returning from the McHenry County Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C.

More than 1,500 people attended last year’s inaugural celebration at the school, which started as a partnership between the high school and the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois.

Three students and two staff members are also set to take the trip, with the students documenting the tour. About 60 veterans will take the trip.

The group leaves Thursday morning and will arrive at the high school at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Doors open to the public at 2 p.m. to prepare for their arrival.

