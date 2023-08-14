McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of August 6, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Steven A. Leeson, 32, of the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, Arlington Heights; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of methadone, obstructing justice, driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound, possession of open alcohol by the driver, improper lane use, driving without a valid license.
James E. Rukstales, 36, of the 7000 block of 247th Avenue, Salem, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of Amphetamine, driving while license suspended, driving with no registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Alexander M. Trybulec, 25, of the 600 block of Seasons Boulevard, West Dundee; possession of any amount of psilocybin.
Daniel M. Underwood, 61, of the 300 block of Court Street, Elkhorn, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing methadone liquid, improper lane use, operating an uninsured vehicle.
Gabriella Pollari, 45, of the 1300 block of Bridgewater Lane, Long Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property worth less than $500.
Brian A. Pesz, 37, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; aggravated battery and battery to a police officer.
Andres L. Hernandez, 28, of the 1000 block of Briden Drive, Marengo; aggravated battery and battery to a police officer, threatening a public official, obstructing justice.
Ted V. Tran, 35, of the 2500 block of Whale Avenue, Rockford; burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of property worth more than $500.
Christopher R. Smith, 36, of the 36300 block of Skokie Highway, Gurnee; residential burglary, theft with previous conviction.
Jeffery A. Smith, 34, of the 200 block of South Hutchinson Street, Harvard; violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction, three counts of obstructing justice.
Christopher J. Allman, 39, of the 3400 block of Hale Lane, Island Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, domestic battery.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue, Crystal Lake; was charged in three different cases with charges that include burglary, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000; burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of property worth more than $500 and criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
Steven L. Manson, 53, of the 1700 block of Parklane, Avenue, McHenry; driving while license revoked.
Christopher B. Williams, 20, of the 1900 block of Countryside Lane, Round Lake Beach; armed robbery, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, two counts of aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, mob action, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of illegal use of weapon.
Moshae Chambliss, 30, of the 10500 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago; aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to government property.
Azmi S. Ibrahim, 20, of the 300 block of Cory Avenue, Waukegan; armed robbery, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, unlawful restraint, mob action, four counts of aggravated possession and use of a weapon.