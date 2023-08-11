Crystal Lake woman arrested, charged with creating fake employee to steal from Cary business

A Crystal Lake woman charged six months ago with stealing and defrauding a Cary business was arrested Tuesday, court and jail records show.

Kristen J. Delboccio, 39, of the 600 block of Ridge Lane, was accused of using Cary-based Appliance Marshall Repair’s payroll system to create a fake employee and logging fraudulent hours for the employee, according to the criminal complaint filed in February.

The fake employee was named “Del, K.” and the direct deposit bank account used was the same as Delboccio’s, according to the complaint. She also was accused of using the payroll system to generate an additional paycheck for herself in December.

Delboccio, who has been charged with computer fraud involving between $1,000 and $50,000 and theft involving between $500 and $10,000, was accused of stealing about $10,700 in total using fraudulent payroll checks, according to the complaint.

Delboccio was an employee of the company, which was how she was able to access the system, Cary Deputy Police Chief Scott Naydenoff said in February. The false employee was paid over a one-month period in December.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin on Friday agreed to let Delboccio, who court records previously listed as living in Wauconda, be released on her own recognizance instead of having to post 10% of her $30,000 bond, court records show.

She is required to meet regular bond conditions plus obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations; submit to random urine screenings; and refrain from consuming alcohol, THC or any controlled substances unless perscribed by a doctor, according to Cowlin’s order.

Delboccio remained in the McHenry County Jail, however, on a hold from another agency.

An arrest warrant was issued in Lake County for failing to appear in court after prosecutors there sought to have her probation revoked in a separate 2017 theft and forgery case, court records show.

In that case, Delboccio was accused of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from Lake Zurich-based PowerCom Corp. between August 2015 and December 2016, according to the Lake County indictment.

She was accused of filling in previously signed company checks with her name, depositing the checks in her account and then logging the payments in the company’s accounting software with other payees’ names, according to the indictment.

She pleaded guilty to theft in 2019 and was sentenced to three years of second-chance felony probation, court records show. She also was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to the company and complete 150 hours of public service.

Prosecutors alleged that she failed to pay about $13,000 in restitution, failed to complete the public service as required and has failed multiple drug tests, according to a petition filed in June 2022.