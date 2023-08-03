Crystal Lake resident hopeful for 2024 Summer Olympics

Crystal Lake resident Sara Golden started practicing judo when she was 6 years old. When everyone else was participating in soccer or gymnastics, Golden connected with how different judo is.
“The people that you meet and the work ethic you have to put into it,” Golden said. “It’s not just a sport. It’s all my friends, it’s my family, it’s a big part of my life now and it has been for a long time.”
Now at 21, Golden is a serious contender for the 2024 summer Olympics. Golden travels the world for training and competitions. This summer she is in Sweden.
Judo is a Japanese martial art that “focuses on throws and grappling techniques to subdue opponents,” according to the Olympics website.
Golden’s next competition is in August in Croatia, where she’ll compete in the Zagreb Grand Prix. She also will compete at this year’s Pan American games in Santiago, Chile.
Next year’s summer Olympics will begin July 26, making it just less than a year away for Golden to reach her goals. There will be about 186 women judokas competing in the Olympics.
Golden currently is ranked 42nd in the world under the International Judo Federation for the Olympic games. The top 30 qualify for the Olympics, making her 12 spots away from being on the global stage to represent America next year in Paris.
Most recently, she won a gold medal at the 2023 Cordoba Pan American Open and a bronze medal at the 2023 Santiago Pan American Open.
“Now it’s time to really hone in and drive for it,” she said. “And put all of my energy toward that.”
This will be her first senior Pan American games. Senior level is anyone age of 21 and older. She will compete against multiple fighters who have been to the Olympics.
Golden comes from a family filled with talent in judo. Her father started practicing judo when he was 6 years old and helped coach her. She also has a brother who practiced competitively.
Golden tries to calm her nerves before a competition since she feels like she doesn’t perform her best when nervous. She said she tries to focus on herself and have a positive mindset.
“You’ve got to pretend that you’re not nervous,” she said.
Golden said her challenges are funding for her career and finding sponsors. She said it’s difficult to find sponsors, since many companies fund more popular sports such as soccer or gymnastics.
Balancing mental health and avoiding burnout also can be challenging for her, she said.
“Right now, I feel that a burnout would be a bit difficult just because I feel like I’m so close to making the Olympics, so I feel like burnout is not really an option at the moment.”
When burnouts happen, Golden talks with her family and waits “until the fire comes back.”
“I’m so dedicated that a lot of times that I forget that I am just a normal person and I can go to a cafe and sit down with my friends or watch a movie,” she said. “As soon as I get away from judo for a few days, I realize how much I miss it.”
Golden said she loves coming home to feel normal again. Little things like waking up in her own bed and being familiar with her surroundings can help her recharge.
“I’m not typically one of those people that get homesick, but I think that’s just because I am really looking forward to reaching my goals. So that blocks the view for the moment.”
Golden also graduated this year from Purdue with a degree in nutrition. She said she chose that degree because it related to her athletic profession. Now, she has been training full time for competitions.
“This is the time to really put both feet in and jump. I’ve got nothing to lose.”