McHenry County felony report for week of July 16 to July 22, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 16 through 22. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Luke R. Holbrook-Pitts, 18, of the 400 block of Illinois Street, East Dundee, was charged Sunday, July 16, with possession of 2.1 grams of psilocybin and possession of alcohol by a minor.
Pierce B. Forsberg, 81, of the 500 block of South Hubbard Drive, Algonquin, was charged Friday, July 21, with sexual exploitation of a child younger than 13.
Carl F. Voltaire, 47, of the 4600 block of Williams Street, Johnsburg, was charged Monday, July 17, with failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act, driving while license suspended, speeding, and driving with expired registration.
Robert J. Rotermund, 21, of the 1300 block of Loch Lomond Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, July 18, with three counts of possession of child pornography.
Michael J. Reilly, 41, of the 5600 block of North Menard Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, July 18, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, July 19, with four counts of burglary to a vehicle, three counts of criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, and criminal damage to property less than $500.
Michael A. Braxton, 30, of the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, July 20, with disobeying a traffic control signal, disobeying a stop sign, improper lane use, child restraint violation, driving while license revoked, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, and endangering the life or health of a child.
Jeffery A. Smith, 34, of the 200 block of South Hutchinson Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, July 21, with violating an order of protection and three counts of resisting a police officer.
Johnsburg
Danielle M. Botheroyd, 23, of the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, July 17, with retail theft with previous conviction.
McHenry
Scott M. Zydel, 46, of the 1800 block of Powers Road, Woodstock, was charged Monday, July 17, with possession of less than one gram of cocaine.
Lynn M. Tossi, 43, of the 1800 block of Main Street, Spring, Grove, was charged Wednesday, July 19, with obstructing justice.
Rodney D. Taylor, 27, of the 12900 block of Burlington Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, July 20, with possession of 13 ½ hydrocodone pills, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance.
Shyanne R. Madsen, 25, of the 5000 block of Linden Road, Rockford, was charged Sunday, July 16, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Shannon L. Miller, 39, of the 23000 block of West Lakeshore Drive, Antioch, was charged Sunday, July 16, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, violating an order of protection, and driving without a valid license.