July 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Algonquin man accused of exposing himself to child arrested

By Amanda Marrazzo
Pierce Forsberg

Pierce Forsberg (Photo provided by Algonquin Police Department)

An 81-year-old Algonquin man accused of exposing himself to a child was arrested on Friday hours after a McHenry County judge issued a $20,000 arrest warrant, according to court records.

Pierce Forsberg was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child younger than 13 – sexual act, according to the complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The charge is a Class 4 felony punishable by between one and three years in prison, but it also is probational.

Algonquin police wrote in the complaint that about 5:30 p.m. on July 15, Forsberg “knowingly committed the act of sexual exploitation of a child.”

He is accused of exposing himself to someone he knew was a child while seated near the child at an outdoor dining table and committing a sexual act on himself.

Forsberg, who did not have a lawyer listed Monday, is due in court Aug. 16.