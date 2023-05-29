Fire started on deck, caused $100,000 to Crystal Lake home Monday

It took fewer than 30 minutes for the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department to douse a fire Monday morning, but the blaze left the home uninhabitable, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to at 4:40 a.m. to 1425 Fountain Green Drive, Crystal Lake, for the report of a fire on a residential rear deck. The first crews arrived six minutes later and reported the fire had spread to the main structure, according to a news release Monday.

The homeowner who reported the fire and all residents were outside of the home when they arrived. A search by firefighters confirmed the house was empty, according to the report.

The fire was declared out at 4:52 a.m., but not before the rear of the home and contents sustained significant damage estimated at $100,000, according to the report.

There were no injuries to any firefighters or occupants of the home, but the residents will be displaced until repairs are made. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue.