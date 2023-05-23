Lakewood man charged with arson to be held with out bond after arrest, judge rules

A McHenry County judge granted the prosecutors’ motion Tuesday that a man, who had been out on bond for reckless driving when he allegedly began a fire Saturday in the Lakewood home where he was living, be held without bond in county jail when taken back into custody.

Connor C. Kirkpatrick, 28, formerly of Crystal Lake, currently in a medical facility, is charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, as well as residential arson and criminal damage to property, according to court documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

He is accused of “pour(ing) approximately four gallons of gasoline throughout the interior of the residence and ignit(ing) it with a cigarette lighter from his pocket,” while knowing someone to be present in the residence, according to the complaint which names Connor Kirkpatrick as the person being present.

According to a news release issued Saturday by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, at 5:54 a.m. a call was received reporting fire at the single-family, one-story residence.

When the first units arrived at the scene six minutes later, firefighters reported the fire appeared to have burned itself out and no residents were present.

Last year, Kirkpatrick was charged with felony offense of criminal damage to property, aggravated reckless driving and reckless conduct stemming from July 27 when he drove his vehicle 66 miles above the allowed speed and crashed into the garage and Crystal Lake home of Angelo Pleotis, 65.

The crash resulted in serious injuries to Pleotis and damage to the home which as of Tuesday was still boarded up and uninhabitable.

On Sunday, McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis set a $500,000 arrest warrant for Kirkpatrick.

On Tuesday, McHenry County prosecutors argued that because Kirkpatrick had been out of jail on bond on felony charges and then committed new offenses which are considered forcible felony “the court shall revoke bail,” according to the motion to revoke bond.

“The court shall hold the defendant without bail pending the hearing on the alleged breach,” the motion written by Assistant State’s Attorney Maria Marek states.

A bond hearing would then be held 10 days after Kirkpatrick is returned to custody of the county jail when his defense attorney could argue that he be given bail, according to the document.

Kirkpatrick’s attorney declined to comment for this story.