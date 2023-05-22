Crystal Lake man with pending reckless driving case, charged with arson of Lakewood home

A Crystal Lake man out on bond awaiting trial related to crashing his vehicle into a home last year, paralyzing its owner, was charged with arson for allegedly pouring gas throughout the Lakewood home he lives in and setting it ablaze with a cigarette lighter.

A $500,000 warrant was issued Sunday for the arrest of Connor C. Kirkpatrick, 28, of the 9300 block of Firth Court. He is charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, as well as residential arson and criminal damage to property – fire/explosives – causing more than $100,000 in damage, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Police say that about 3:45 a.m. Saturday Kirkpatrick “poured approximately four gallons of gasoline throughout the interior of the residence and ignited it with a cigarette lighter from his pocket,” while knowing someone to be present in the residence, according to the complaint which names Connor Kirkpatrick as the person being present.

According to a news release issued Saturday by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, at 5:54 a.m. a call was received reporting fire at the single-family, one-story residence.

When the first units arrived at the scene six minutes later, firefighters reported the fire appeared to have burned itself out and no residents were present, according to the release.

Fire crews extinguished some smoldering contents with little water used. There was significant heat and smoke damage throughout the home, which was declared uninhabitable. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $250,000, officials said.

The fire was being investigated as an arson, Lakewood Chief of Police Mike Roth said.

Last year, Kirkpatrick was charged with criminal damage to property over $100,000, aggravated reckless driving and reckless conduct, according to the indictment in that case.

He has pleaded not guilty.

On July 27, police said, Kirkpatrick was driving an SUV 96 mph in a residential zone with a 30 mph speed limit when he crashed into the garage, then the home of Angelo Pleotis, 65, according to the indictment in that case.

The home is located near the intersection of Ballard Road and Briarwood Drive in Crystal Lake.

Pleotis, who was in the shower at the time of the crash, suffered collapsed lungs, broken ribs, head trauma, lacerations and spinal fractures and dislocations that caused his paralysis, his family has said.

Kirkpatrick was hospitalized initially following the crash. He was taken into custody on a $50,000 warrant in October after being released from the hospital. He then posted the required 10%, or $5,000, of his bond and was released, according to court documents.

A GoFundMe set up last year by Pleotis’ family seeking to raise $250,000 to help Pleotis with medical bills and the repair of his home. The fundraiser had raised $100,301 as of Monday.

Kirkpatrick’s attorney declined to comment Monday.