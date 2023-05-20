Lakewood Fire burned itself out, but not before causing extensive damage to home

A fire caused extensive damage to a Lakewood home Saturday morning that seems to have burned itself out by the time firefighters arrived, fire district officials said.

Someone reported the fire at 9317 Firth Court to the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department at 5:54 a.m., according to a prepared release.

When the first units arrived at the single-family, one-story home six minutes later, firefighters reported the fire appeared to have burned itself out and no residents were present.

Fire crews extinguished some smoldering contents with little water used, according to the report. There was significant heat and smoke damage throughout the home, which was declared uninhabitable. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $250,000, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by investigators from the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Lakewood Police.